Lenora June Tilley
1938 - 2022
Lenora June Tilley

June 24, 1938 - March 23, 2022

Lenora June Tilley, best known as "June" passed away on March 23, 2022. She lived a life filled with service. June was active in community functions, passionate in her church callings, and always showed up to visit dear friends in need. She exemplified a cheerful attitude and a compassionate heart and simply had the brightest smile. She will be dearly missed by many, yet dearly welcomed by her late husband Richard (Dick) Tilley and many others who preceded her in death.

A celebration of June's life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Star church building located at 96 S 200 W in Burley, Idaho. Visitation will be Friday, April 8th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Morrison Payne Funeral home located at 321 E Main in Burley, Idaho. An additional visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral service. Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at morrisonpaynefuneralhome.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 30, 2022.
