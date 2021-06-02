Menu
Leona Twitchell
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

Leona Twitchell

January 6, 1936 - May 29, 2021

Leona Twitchell passed away May 29, 2021, at the age of 85, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Leona was born on January 6, 1936, in Buhl, Idaho.

She met the love of her life at the old dance hall in Hagerman, Idaho. Leona and Angus Dwight Twitchell married soon after, on April 7, 1951, in Elko, Nevada.

They started their family in 1952 with their first daughter, Patricia. Soon to follow were 12 more kids. She loved her children with all her heart. She overcame many challenges and losses but always kept her faith in Christ.

Leona was preceded in death by two sisters, Vi Miles and Florence Smith; her parents, Charles and Iola Warren; her husband, Angus Dwight Twitchell; six kids, Patricia, Danny, Christie, Nadine, Becky, and Linda; two grandkids, Jeremy and Tosha; great-grandson, Bailee; and two sons-in-law, Doug Suter and Rod Moreland.

Leona is survived by seven kids, Chuck (Maria) Twitchell, Mary Moreland, David (Nina) Twitchell, Diana Suter, Laura (David) Masonholder, Roger (Trish) Twitchell, and Larry (Shelly) Twitchell; two brothers, Melvin (Bonnie) Warren and Floyd Warren; sister-in-law, Iletta Gifford; and brother-in-law, LaMar Smith; 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great great-granddaughter.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East B St, Jerome. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Leona's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Farnsworth Mortuary
1343 S. Lincoln, Jerome, ID
Jun
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Jerome LDS 10th Ward Chapel
825 East Avenue B, Jerome, ID
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Laura, I am so sorry about your mother's passing. My mother enjoyed working with her at the nursing home. May you feel comfort and peace. --Gaylene
Gaylene Glenn
Friend
June 3, 2021
