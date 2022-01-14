Leonard Eugene Heglund

December 31, 1921 - January 12, 2022

Leonard Eugene Heglund, 100, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away January 12, 2022, in Montpelier, Idaho.

Leonard Eugene Heglund was born to Cora Fern Eychner & Percy Heglund on December 31, 1921, near Assaria, Kansas (Mountain View).

At the age of one Leonard moved to Jewell Kansas and was raised by his grandparents. He attended schools in Jewell Kansas and graduated from Jewell Rural High School in 1940. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on October 12, 1942, and served until March 9, 1946. On August 17, 1946, he was married to Betty Jarvis of Jewell, Kansas in a double ceremony with her brother Richard Jarvis & Ardith Marshall in Beloit Kansas. They moved to Hansen, Idaho in 1946 and one year later moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where they resided together and raised their two children. Leonard was employed by Garrett Freightlines for 30 years. After retirement, he traveled with his wife, spent time with family, loved to work in his flower garden, and learned to play the organ.

Leonard is survived by his, daughter Linda Sue (Leo B Pyne) of Montpelier Idaho, son Steven Lynn (Rosa) Heglund of Bakersfield California. Also six grandchildren Leo H Pyne (Jacqueline), Teresa Pyne, Vickie Gabert (Michael), Curtis Pyne, Kassandra Lee Heglund, and Andrew Michael Heglund (Melissa), and eight great-grandchildren.

Leonard was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, grandparents Eugene and Perl Eychner, parents, sister Lenore Colleen Farmer, and one great-grandson, Evan Spencer Pyne.

A celebration of Leonard's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho. A viewing will take place on Thursday, January 20, 2022, starting at noon at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.