Leonard Ingalls

RUPERT -Leonard Ingalls 75 of Rupert passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home. Veterans Rites will start at 6:00 p.m. Continuing with a viewing for friends and family till 8:00 p.m. Saturday March 20, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.