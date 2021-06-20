Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leonard A. Smith
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

Leonard A. Smith

January 18, 1931 ~ May 3, 2021

Leonard A. Smith, 90 of Wendell, Idaho went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 3, 2021. Born in Lusk, Wyoming to Avery and Harriett on January 18, 1931.

Leonard was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a senior companion through CSI's office of Aging, along with Claire for ten plus years. He was a life long member of the Wendell American Legion Post 41.

Dad you are greatly missed but finally with Mom. We love you Dad/Grandpa! Until we are all together again, rest in peace. We love you.

Leonard is preceded in death by his parents; one brother; his wife, Claire; one daughter; and two granddaughters.

He is survived by two sons; two daughters and their spouses; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-three and half great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Wendell Cemetery, 601 West Main Street, Wendell. Service will be live streamed on Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory's Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Thank you to all who cared for dad, you are all angels.

Donations can be made to St. Jude's or Shriners.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Leonard's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wendell Cemetery,
601 West Main Street,, Wendell, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.