Leonard A. Smith

January 18, 1931 ~ May 3, 2021

Leonard A. Smith, 90 of Wendell, Idaho went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 3, 2021. Born in Lusk, Wyoming to Avery and Harriett on January 18, 1931.

Leonard was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a senior companion through CSI's office of Aging, along with Claire for ten plus years. He was a life long member of the Wendell American Legion Post 41.

Dad you are greatly missed but finally with Mom. We love you Dad/Grandpa! Until we are all together again, rest in peace. We love you.

Leonard is preceded in death by his parents; one brother; his wife, Claire; one daughter; and two granddaughters.

He is survived by two sons; two daughters and their spouses; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-three and half great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Wendell Cemetery, 601 West Main Street, Wendell. Service will be live streamed on Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory's Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Thank you to all who cared for dad, you are all angels.

Donations can be made to St. Jude's or Shriners.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Leonard's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.