Leonel Sanchez

March 26, 1929 - February 24, 2021

Leonel Sanchez was born on March 26, 1929, in Coahuila, Mexico to Antonio and Carlota Sanchez. Leo was the firstborn to a large family of two sisters and four brothers and was lovingly raised by "Tia Pita" Sanchez. Leo passed on February 24, 2021 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He called Twin Falls home for the last 72 years.

Leonel served his country as Private First Class in the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict stationed in Japan. Leo was in active duty from 1951-1953 and in the active reserves until 1958 when he received an honorable discharge.

He met his future wife, Enedine Martinez in 1953, and they were married in 1955. Together they raised a family of three boys and five girls.

Leo was famous throughout the extensive Sanchez family as a storyteller (they were always true!) and a jokester. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were in awe of "Pampa Leo's" "Samson strength" with the ability to "break" rocks in half with his hands. Pampa also wowed the kids with his astounding magic tricks.

Leo enjoyed camping, fishing and family elk hunts. When he could no longer hike during hunts he was the self-designated camp cook and prepared amazing feasts for the hunting party. He also loved to swim and would float around Dierke's Lake for hours on his back.

Leo attended the College of Southern Idaho and graduated with an Associate's degree in Agricultural Science when CSI started vocational programs on Kimberly Road. He was a farm labor contractor that worked with area farmers contracting field work crews throughout the Magic Valley. He was also the crew boss for the Pan-Am firefighting crew and fought many fires in the northwest and California. Leonel retired from the Amalgamated Sugar Company at the age of 68.

Leo's great joy was his wife of 65 years Enedine, and his eight children, Gilbert (Mia) Sanchez, Cindy (Rick) Garcia, Margarita Sanchez, Marie Sanchez (Larry Hughes), Tony Sanchez, Leila Sanchez, Bo Sanchez, Carla Sanchez-Moreno (Lupe). Leo was also very influential to his 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed. He is also survived by his brothers Ramon, Humberto and Antonio Sanchez, as well a dynasty of beloved in-laws, outlaws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Leonel was preceded in death by his parents, Tia Pita Sanchez, two sister's Soccoro Garcia and Elia Ortegon, one brother, Leopoldo Sanchez, and granddaughter Erica Martinez.