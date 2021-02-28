Menu
Leonel Sanchez
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Chapel
502 2nd Ave. North
Twin Falls, ID

Leonel Sanchez

March 26, 1929 - February 24, 2021

Leonel Sanchez was born on March 26, 1929, in Coahuila, Mexico to Antonio and Carlota Sanchez. Leo was the firstborn to a large family of two sisters and four brothers and was lovingly raised by "Tia Pita" Sanchez. Leo passed on February 24, 2021 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He called Twin Falls home for the last 72 years.

Leonel served his country as Private First Class in the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict stationed in Japan. Leo was in active duty from 1951-1953 and in the active reserves until 1958 when he received an honorable discharge.

He met his future wife, Enedine Martinez in 1953, and they were married in 1955. Together they raised a family of three boys and five girls.

Leo was famous throughout the extensive Sanchez family as a storyteller (they were always true!) and a jokester. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were in awe of "Pampa Leo's" "Samson strength" with the ability to "break" rocks in half with his hands. Pampa also wowed the kids with his astounding magic tricks.

Leo enjoyed camping, fishing and family elk hunts. When he could no longer hike during hunts he was the self-designated camp cook and prepared amazing feasts for the hunting party. He also loved to swim and would float around Dierke's Lake for hours on his back.

Leo attended the College of Southern Idaho and graduated with an Associate's degree in Agricultural Science when CSI started vocational programs on Kimberly Road. He was a farm labor contractor that worked with area farmers contracting field work crews throughout the Magic Valley. He was also the crew boss for the Pan-Am firefighting crew and fought many fires in the northwest and California. Leonel retired from the Amalgamated Sugar Company at the age of 68.

Leo's great joy was his wife of 65 years Enedine, and his eight children, Gilbert (Mia) Sanchez, Cindy (Rick) Garcia, Margarita Sanchez, Marie Sanchez (Larry Hughes), Tony Sanchez, Leila Sanchez, Bo Sanchez, Carla Sanchez-Moreno (Lupe). Leo was also very influential to his 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed. He is also survived by his brothers Ramon, Humberto and Antonio Sanchez, as well a dynasty of beloved in-laws, outlaws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Leonel was preceded in death by his parents, Tia Pita Sanchez, two sister's Soccoro Garcia and Elia Ortegon, one brother, Leopoldo Sanchez, and granddaughter Erica Martinez.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss trying to scare you Dad... Love You!!!
Manuel Antonio (Tony) Sanchez
March 2, 2021
Sanchez Family, Deepest condolences. Leo was a wonderful person, and will be greatly missed. Cliff & Nickie Gambrel
Cliff & Nickie Gambrel
March 2, 2021
Beautiful legacy a life well Lived .... your parents raised some pretty amazing children. What a rich history a journey well traveled. Bo you are blessed to have your parents watch you flourish into the kind person, we all cherish. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Deepest sympathy to the entire Family. A beautiful statement of the power of love and importance of family God bless and keep you closeAlways so sorry my dear friend .
Cheryl & Ray Scott
March 1, 2021
I am so very sorry to read about your father, please know what you are all in our prayers.
Jacqueline Aguilar-Huerta
March 1, 2021
I love you dad. You will be missed.
Cindy Garcia
February 28, 2021
Thinking of you and wishing you moments of peace and comfort during these trying times.
Sharon Bryan
February 28, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about your Dad's passing He always recognize me and had such an awesome way of saying my name. He always had a good story to tell about my parents on ramage street(Larry and Veda Gier). He is smiling in heaven now with God...
melanie l hine
February 28, 2021
