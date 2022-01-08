Leonora Hansen Tonks

July 28, 1958 - January 6, 2022

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all, Leonora Hansen Tonks, left this world suddenly the morning of January 6, 2022, at the age of 63. She will be greatly missed by many that knew her and loved her. It will be said of her that she was always one to give a word of advice, encouragement, support, and love.

The eldest of six children, Leonora was born on July 28, 1958, in Inglewood, Califonia to Monty David Hansen and Arlene Mavis Bonsteel Hansen. At the age of 14, her family left the California sunshine and moved to the snowy region of Pocatello, Idaho. After graduation from Highland high school, Leonora pursued her ambition to study math at Rick's College. During her time there, she meets her husband Steven (Steve) Layne Tonks in Calculus math class. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 3, 1978. Together they had four children, Cory, Camela (Cami), Deborah (Debi), and Jeremy, and raised their family in the areas of Logan, Utah, Olympia, Washington, and Prosser, Washington before finally settling in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Leonora loved spending time at home with her family and was often seen cooking family meals, playing card games, sewing, reading a book, or listening to whoever wanted to chat. Laughter surrounded her as she found most things her family did or said as comical. Spending time together making memories was a priority to her and she enjoyed doing this by going on girl trips with her daughters and granddaughters or visiting family and friends. While raising a child with autism, she obtained patience and a loving heart which was extended not only to her children but also to all her children's and grandchildren's friends and loved ones who also refer to her as 'Mom' or 'Grandma'. Many will remember how giving she was as she delivered various holiday treats (pies, cookies, baklava, cinnamon rolls, etc.) or her gifts of crocheted towels or dish scrubs, home-made blankets (crochet, jean and hand quilt), or various artwork she made during Jeremy's art classes. She was an inspiration to many through her many talents and especially in her devotion to genealogy and family history work.

She had a deep love for others and her life was spent not only in service to her family but to anyone who needed help. This was seen as she served in multiple facets of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the community. For seven summers she served as the camp cook for over 200 young women; during her four years as President of the Autism Society of Washington, she organized an Autism Conference for 1500 people in Spokane, Washington; and for 15 years she was an interpreter for the deaf community in Washington. She also volunteered as a certified food preserver in Idaho and Washington and as the 'Band Mom' for the Tumwater High School Marching Band in Washington.

Leonora is survived by her husband Steve, and children Cory Russell Tonks, Cami Tonks Dry, Debi Tonks, and Jeremy Lon Tonks, her 10 grandchildren, her father Monty, her five siblings, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Twin Falls County Salvation Army (https:/twinfalls.salvationarmy.org/) be made in her name.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 7 to 8:30 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1134 N College Dr in Twin Falls, Idaho. The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM with graveside following at 2 PM at Sunset Memorial Park.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.