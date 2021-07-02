Leslie Ann Thurston Odekirk

March 19, 1946 - June 15, 2021

Leslie Ann Thurston Odekirk of Henderson, NV, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Leslie was 75 years old; most people knew her as Ann or Annie. Leslie was born to Les and Ethel Thurston on March 19, 1946, in Burley Idaho; she shared a birthday with her older sister Renee`. Her siblings were: Garna, Renee`, Jean, Michael, Jim, and Phyllis, all of whom have preceded her in death.

Leslie graduated from Burley High School in 1964 and made her way to Ogden, Utah. While in Ogden, Leslie studied at Weber State College, then was employed by The United States Department of the Treasury. This career path took her to multiple states over 38 years of service. She retired in 2005 from the local office in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 1976 she gave birth to her only biological daughter, Jennifer. A few years later she met David Odekirk and they married after a brief courtship. Their marriage integrated two families into one, lasting 38 wonderful years of marriage. Their children Chris, Shaun, and Jennifer, would provide her with many lasting and loving memories, including marriages of all three children and births of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Leslie is survived by her loving husband David; her oldest daughter Chris and her husband Jeff, of Roy, Utah, their children Tyler and Katelyn along with two great-grandchildren; her son Shaun and his wife Tracie of Farr West, their children Robert, Crystal, Thomas, Savannah, and Riley along with two great-grandchildren; and her youngest daughter Jennifer of Raleigh, North Carolyna.

Some fond memories from her family and friends:

Jeff loved to mischievously fire up Leslie whenever the family would meet for dinner at local restaurants by informing the waitress it was Leslie's birthday, no matter the date. She would teasingly threaten Jeff with the title of worst son-in-law.

Leslie and her grandson Thomas shared a love of all things alien, could sit for hours solving the world's problems then binge-watch Supernatural on TV.

Leslie and Jennifer had a strong relationship, sharing a love of shopping, books, TV shows, and playful sparring that would sometimes leave others dumbstruck while they laughed.

Leslie's hobbies included playing a skillful hand of video poker down at her favorite local casino Joker's Wild; the machines were in fear of her skills. She was an avid reader and collector of all types of books; Leslie could easily have multiple books going at a single time. Rumor has it her and Dave's collection rival the Vatican Secret Archives. Leslie and Dave enjoyed traveling around the Western US, visiting the beaches of California, family, and friends in Utah and Idaho. Every few years the two would make their way across the US, stopping at unique spots on their way to Raleigh and the North Carolina coast to see Jennifer.

The family will hold a "Celebration of Life" later in the year for friends and family. Her body was cremated, and ashes spread at a special location per her request. No flowers or donations are needed.