Leslie Graham Silvester

June 25, 1962 - January 3, 2022

The world lost a beloved mother. Leslie Graham Silvester died January 3, 2022, at the age of 59 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Leslie was born on June 25, 1962, to Kenneth and Julia Graham. She is survived by her children, whom she dearly loved-son Mitch (Randy, deceased) Silvester; daughter Shauna (Todd) Thomas; son Brad Silvester; her grandchildren, Zavier and Bodhi; her brothers and sisters, John (Kathryn) Graham, Cynthia (J.J.-- deceased) Grant, Andrea (Steve) Voss, Mike (Nancie) Graham, Karl (Cindi) Graham, Walter (Jolene) Graham, Wayne (Mylissa) Graham; and former spouse, Bryan Silvester, and family. She was preceded in death by both her parents and a brother, Nathan Graham.

She graduated from high school in Manti, Utah, and then went on to get a nursing degree from Utah State University. She blessed the lives of many while she worked as a nurse. She continued her education and earned a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology from Idaho State University in 1993. She worked for the school district in Jackpot, Nevada, and St. Luke's Elks Rehab. She is credited with having solved the speech problems of many nieces and nephews, as well as her clients and patients.

Leslie was a kind-hearted and independent woman and a very loving mother. She made friends wherever she went. Her door was always open for a visit. Not only did she raise her own children, but she supported and housed many family and friends. Leslie found delight in simple things–a beautiful sunset, wild bunnies in the backyard, hummingbirds, butterflies, and time with a good book to read. She always had a positive, upbeat attitude and looked for and found the good in everything. She blessed the lives of everyone around her with encouraging words and her beautiful smile.

There is a gaping hole left in our hearts, but we know she is in a better place and that God gained one truly magnificent angel.

A viewing will be held from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, followed by a celebration of life at noon, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.