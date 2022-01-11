Lester D. Taylor

November 28, 1955 - December 29, 2021

Lester D. Taylor, age 66, of King Hill, passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2021, at home, with his dog by his side. Memorial service will be held at the VFW Hall Post #3646 in Glenns Ferry on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 1 P.M. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Lester was born the fourth child to Lewis Jean and Ruth Ann Taylor (Moffat) on November 28, 1955, in Rexburg. Lester spent his childhood between school in Rexburg and on the family sheep and cattle ranch in Hamer, ID. By the time Lester was a teen he started attending West Jefferson High School and was living at the ranch full-time. When Lester was a senior in high school, his family moved to Hammett and operated the Taylor Dairy. Lester loved the warmer weather here in the Magic Valley and never left. Along with working at the family dairy, he started working at Sailor Creek Farms. Once the dairy was sold Lester stayed in the area and continued to farm and ranch working for I.C.T. in Glenns Ferry for a number of years before going back to his second family at Double Anchor Ranches. In what free time he did have, he enjoyed his small farm raising sheep and goats, as well as any other critters that were brought home. He also enjoyed welding art, hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. Lester is remembered as a good, hardworking man with an unmatched work ethic being a down-to-earth genuine person who would do anything to provide and care for his family. His quick wit and dry humor will be missed by all.

Lester is preceded in death by both of his parents, brother Steve Taylor and sister Collean Hutchison.

Lester is survived by his wife Amy of 33 years, daughter Sarah Huskinson (Seth), sister Jean McGarry, granddaughters Taylor and Riley as well as many nieces and nephews.