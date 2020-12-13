Menu
Levi Mackenzie Harris
1986 - 2020
BORN
1986
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Levi Mackenzie Harris

May 30, 1986 ~ December 6, 2020

Levi Mackenzie Harris passed away peacefully at St. Luke's hospital in Boise surrounded by his family. He was born on May 30, 1986 to Dennis and Dianne Harris. Levi attended schools in Twin Falls. He enjoyed building things with his hands, and most recently worked in construction in Boise. Levi loved cars and working on them. Above everything else, he loved and adored his son and their time together.

Levi is survived by his son-his bubby-Jamison Carter Harris; his parents Dennis & Dianne Harris; his grandparents Bruce & Wilma Bragg; and many special aunts, uncles & cousins.

Levi was preceded in death by his grandparents Stanley & Marjorie Harris and Nancy Bragg.

Levi will be deeply missed by his many friends & family. Due to COVID restrictions and respect for everyone's health and wellness there will not be a service at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Rosenau Funeral Home. Those who wish may share memories or condolences on his memorial page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a memorial fund for Levi's son at any Idaho Central Credit Union. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 13, 2020.
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
Dennis and Dianne , We send heartfelt sympathies to you ! We understand this time for you , our thoughts and prayers are with you ! Deb and Charlie
Deb and Charlie Spencer
December 14, 2020
Sincere condolences to Dennis and Diane on the passing of Levi. Thoughts and prayers are with all the family.
John Lanigan
December 13, 2020
