Levi Mackenzie Harris

May 30, 1986 ~ December 6, 2020

Levi Mackenzie Harris passed away peacefully at St. Luke's hospital in Boise surrounded by his family. He was born on May 30, 1986 to Dennis and Dianne Harris. Levi attended schools in Twin Falls. He enjoyed building things with his hands, and most recently worked in construction in Boise. Levi loved cars and working on them. Above everything else, he loved and adored his son and their time together.

Levi is survived by his son-his bubby-Jamison Carter Harris; his parents Dennis & Dianne Harris; his grandparents Bruce & Wilma Bragg; and many special aunts, uncles & cousins.

Levi was preceded in death by his grandparents Stanley & Marjorie Harris and Nancy Bragg.

Levi will be deeply missed by his many friends & family. Due to COVID restrictions and respect for everyone's health and wellness there will not be a service at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Rosenau Funeral Home. Those who wish may share memories or condolences on his memorial page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a memorial fund for Levi's son at any Idaho Central Credit Union. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.