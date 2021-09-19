Lewis Eilers

October 13, 1940 – September 10, 2021

Lewis Leroy Eilers passed away on September 10, 2021. He was born October 13,1940, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Irvin and Elfrieda (Dohse) Eilers.

In 1964, he married the love of his life, Pamela Jean Peddicord and had six children and was actively involved in his children's lives.

Lewis ran a successful dairy operation for many years on a family homestead in Kimberly and was a founding member of the United Dairymen of Idaho, serving in leadership roles and becoming president of the association. He was regional director for Senator Larry Craig (R-ID) and later executive director for the United Dairymen of Idaho where he was able to influence many public initiatives. He testified before the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and was instrumental in writing the 1995 Farm bill. He received numerous awards during his working life and was recognized for his tireless efforts, including a spontaneous standing ovation in the Idaho House chamber while attending a tour with his grandchildren. He served on the Twin Falls County Fair Board, among other community events he supported.

Lewis was active in his local church, Redeemer Lutheran. He was on the board of regents for Concordia College, Portland and was elected as regional governor of Lutheran Hour Ministries.

He was greeted in Heaven by his parents and his sister, Donna Grant. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Eilers; siblings, Keith (Virginia) Eilers Martha (Gordon) Settles, and Darlene Lierman; children, Natalie (Joseph) Bishop, Michelle (Kevin) Linehan, John (Sara) Eilers, Heather (David) Eilers-Bowser, Julie (Anthony) Marsh, and Nicholas (Lizzy) Eilers; grandchildren, Ethan Bishop, Nicole Bishop, Jackson Linehan, Kendal Linehan, Cole Eilers, Brody Eilers, Jacob Bowser, Elizabeth Grace Bowser, Margreta Bowser, Emily Marsh, Caleb Marsh and Lucca Eilers.

Burial at Sunset Memorial Park, September 20, 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be given to Lutheran Hour Ministries. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.