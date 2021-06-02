Lewis Brent Hardy

February 27, 1949 - May 27, 2021

Lewis Brent Hardy, 72, passed away on May 27, 2021, at his beloved home, surrounded by family, in Hazelton, Idaho.

Brent was born on February 27, 1949, to Ellsworth and Lucille Hardy in American Fork, Utah. Brent and his siblings lived there until he was ten years old and then moved to Eden, Idaho. Brent learned at an early age to work hard on the family farm and dairy, which he was not fond of. But it did establish a very strong work ethic and desire to always do things to the best of his ability.

Brent served on a mission to Wales, England, where he fell in love with the people and the culture. Upon his return home, he went on to continue his college education to study landscape architecture. He met the love of his life one summer while on break and a year later they were married on January 18, 1974, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They began to raise a family in Hazelton, Idaho, and were blessed with three children over the next decade. Brent farmed for a few years on the family farm upon moving back home, but decided to go out on his own and received his electrical license. He started his own successful business, which lasted for over 40 years. He was dedicated to his work and always willing to help out those in need or less fortunate. Many family outings didn't happen or got delayed because Brent had to stop and fix one thing or another somewhere along the way. He was deeply respected by his community and fellow businessman for his dedication to his career, his fellow neighbors, and strangers.

Almost every night upon returning from work, he would dive right in to his 'relaxation time'…yard work or projects around the house. Many people would stop by and admire his yard, which he loved to show it off and share his flowers with them. Teaching his children and grandchildren not only the value of hard work and determination but also to enjoy the beautiful world around them. His hard work could be seen in his calloused hands, but the love of his hobby was seen in the shine in his eyes and smile on his face.

He never met a stranger and was always striking up a conversation with anyone around him. He truly enjoyed meeting new people and tried to always make them smile or laugh. Always looking out for others and offering assistance or aide when it was needed. He also was quite the prankster and always had to have the last word or part in the prank he was playing.

Brent is survived by his wife Karla, daughter Jenny Pope, (Scott), son Byron Hardy, (Sally), and daughter Alison Thibault, (David). He has eight grandsons, Hunter, Jackson, Tyson, Dylan, Drayton, Dawson, Daxton, Wyatt, and two granddaughters Ella and Paisley, and sister Barbara Malloff. Brent is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Myron, Dennis, Ken, and Dale, sisters: Julie, Kay, and Linda. Brent's drive, determination, sense of humor, uniqueness, artistic talent, creativeness, giving nature, selflessness, and most of all the love for his family and friends will be greatly missed. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hazelton LDS Chapel with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.