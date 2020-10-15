Lillian Gerber Mefford Jacobsen

February 26, 1927 ~ October 10, 2020

On October 10, 2020, Heaven gained another angel, Lillian Gerber Mefford Jacobsen passed away at home surrounded by her dear loved ones, she was 93. Lillian was born to Fred and Emma Gerber on February 26, 1927 in Buhl, Idaho.

As a young girl, Lillian attended Cedar Draw School and graduated in 1945 from Buhl High School. After graduating, she moved with a group of girls to Ogden, Utah where she worked at the Utah General Depot. In 1946 while in Utah, Lillian married her first husband, Harrison Mefford. Together, Lillian and Harrison had two daughters, Janie and Lois. As a family, they moved around over the years, finally returning to Buhl, Idaho. Lillian lost Harrison to cancer in 1974.

After Harrision's passing, Lillian reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Clyde Jacobsen. Lillian and Clyde were married in 1976. Lillian welcomed Clyde's two children, Ernie and Reba, to the family. As a couple, they built their home on the Gerber family homestead. Sadly, Lillian lost Clyde suddenly in 1985. At that time, she focused her time on her family and job at TitleFact, where she worked for 21 years. Lillian lived out her life in the house they built.

Lillian enjoyed cooking, she was known for her sticky buns and homemade chicken and noodles. She was a master scrapbooker, using pictures from her many trips from tours with fellow seniors. Lillian was always ready for adventure.

Lillian lived a very full and beautiful life. She was devoted to the Lord. Lillian was active for many years at First Baptist Church in Twin Falls, even singing in the choir. Another passion of hers was dedicating many years to The Friends of Cedar Draw in Buhl, Idaho. In later years, this was her social outlet and was very dear to her.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and daughter, Lois. Lillian is survived by her daughter, Janie Goicoechea (Isidro); and son-in-law of 48 years, Gary (Lois) Welburn. Lillian left quite a legacy with 12 grandchildren: Dionne Hill, Isak Mack, Kaelynn Welburn Fletcher, Alan Welburn, Gina Fremont, Jill Kinberg, Matt Jacobsen, Niki Torres, Carmen Goicoechea, John Goicoechea, Chelise Goicoechea and Julie Goicoechea; as well as 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Harrison's Hope Hospice, Phyllis, Marissa and Dionne for their loving care in her final days.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020, at the West End Cemetery located at 1574 E 4150 N, Buhl, ID 83316.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lillian's memory to The Friends of Cedar Draw

c\o Lisa Marshall, 4268 N 1900 E, Buhl, ID 83316.

