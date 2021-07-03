Menu
Linda Arleene Berry
Linda Arleene Berry, 78 of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday June 30, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jul. 3, 2021.
I have lots of memories of being at Linda's house for holidays. My prayers are with Becki & Ronnie at this time. Aunt Barbra Bermingham Galloway.
Barbra Galloway
Family
July 4, 2021
I grew up down the road from Linda. Becky and I become childhood friends. I can still remember Linda from those days. She was an amazing mom to her girls. May she Rest In Peace.
Tricia Anderson
Friend
July 3, 2021
RIP my sweet mother. Thank you for being my mom. I miss you and love you so very much. I know you are no longer in pain and I will see you again. Fly with the angles.
Becki
Family
July 3, 2021
Linda was a ever nice lady always joke ever time I seen her I will miss her smile ever time I would go see Becky my best friend I am so sorry for your lost Becky she is not in pain eny more go fly high and watch over your family now you will be miss bye ever one that love you R.I.P Linda
Eric and Jen berry
Friend
July 3, 2021
