Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Ritzman Bowden
FUNERAL HOME
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St
Burley, ID

Linda Ritzman Bowden

July 22, 1942 - September 24, 2021

Linda was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Elle Ritzman and Wilma Hill. She passed away peacefully at her home in Burley, Idaho, attended by her husband, early Friday morning on September 24, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Donny; son, Victor Archibald, and daughter, Marti Archibald; she is also survived by, Ricki Rakel Miller (granddaughter); Abel Jamieson Miller (great-grandson); Dillon Ray Archibald (grandson); Mandi (granddaughter) and Scott (hubby); Saij and Merci (great-grandchildren); Danielle Poliski (granddaughter) & her husband, Eric Poliski; Lexie Ramirez/Poliski; and Jase Ramirez/Poliski (great-grandchildren); and Becki Felde (granddaughter).

Linda loved animals, particularly dogs, and horses. Her special dogs were: Shadow, Brandi, Punkin, and Annie.

One of her favorite places to be was on the back of a horse. She dearly loved each one. Twink, Sugar, Pepper, Starlight, Caspar, Sweet Sox, and Sizzler. Her most prized moments on horseback were riding in a gentle rain, taking her children for rides on the horses, and later in life being a member of the Meeker, Colorado ladies' drill team. The drill team traveled all over the Western States performing for various rodeo celebrations and competing in drill team competitions. She especially enjoyed participating with the team during Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Linda also enjoyed mod podge painting, oil paint pen painting, and crocheting. She liked Coca-Cola, raw hot dogs, Longfellow candy, almonds, popcorn, and ham hock and beans.

Linda wasn't perfect, but she worked hard and was strong enough to live life on her terms while doing her absolute best.

If you were her friend, you were her friend for life. She would want you to know that she loved and appreciated each of you. In addition, she was very grateful for all the things you each did for her.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on October 2, 2021, at the Lava Hot Springs Cemetery, located at S. Dempsey Creek Rd., in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Sep. 26 to Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.