Linda Ritzman Bowden

July 22, 1942 - September 24, 2021

Linda was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Elle Ritzman and Wilma Hill. She passed away peacefully at her home in Burley, Idaho, attended by her husband, early Friday morning on September 24, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Donny; son, Victor Archibald, and daughter, Marti Archibald; she is also survived by, Ricki Rakel Miller (granddaughter); Abel Jamieson Miller (great-grandson); Dillon Ray Archibald (grandson); Mandi (granddaughter) and Scott (hubby); Saij and Merci (great-grandchildren); Danielle Poliski (granddaughter) & her husband, Eric Poliski; Lexie Ramirez/Poliski; and Jase Ramirez/Poliski (great-grandchildren); and Becki Felde (granddaughter).

Linda loved animals, particularly dogs, and horses. Her special dogs were: Shadow, Brandi, Punkin, and Annie.

One of her favorite places to be was on the back of a horse. She dearly loved each one. Twink, Sugar, Pepper, Starlight, Caspar, Sweet Sox, and Sizzler. Her most prized moments on horseback were riding in a gentle rain, taking her children for rides on the horses, and later in life being a member of the Meeker, Colorado ladies' drill team. The drill team traveled all over the Western States performing for various rodeo celebrations and competing in drill team competitions. She especially enjoyed participating with the team during Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Linda also enjoyed mod podge painting, oil paint pen painting, and crocheting. She liked Coca-Cola, raw hot dogs, Longfellow candy, almonds, popcorn, and ham hock and beans.

Linda wasn't perfect, but she worked hard and was strong enough to live life on her terms while doing her absolute best.

If you were her friend, you were her friend for life. She would want you to know that she loved and appreciated each of you. In addition, she was very grateful for all the things you each did for her.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on October 2, 2021, at the Lava Hot Springs Cemetery, located at S. Dempsey Creek Rd., in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.