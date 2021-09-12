Linda Lou (Hanchey) Temple

October 8, 1946 - September 9, 2021

Linda Lou (Hanchey) Temple walked into the loving arms of Jesus in the early morning of Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the age of 74. Born October 8, 1946, in Hoboken, Georgia to William and Maida Hanchey, Linda became the central post in her family lineup of 16 siblings. As a baby, Linda moved to Idaho with her family and began teaching herself piano by ear at age four. She went on to have six children (Jamey, Ramona, Lesa, Rhonda, Trina, and J.C.). In 1982, she met her rock of love, Herb Schoepp, and they were married for 26 wonderful years until his unexpected death in 2008. Together, they created and ran LIHE Recording Studio.

Linda adored the years she worked for Judge Mike Crabtree and for Dunkley's Music, which she helped establish in Twin Falls and where she eventually retired from at age 64. Linda spent many years of her life serenading us all with her beautiful piano playing. She played with numerous bands throughout her life and spent many years as an integral part of planning Western Days.

Forever the life of the party, Linda loved to dance, entertain, and have fun, no matter the circumstances. The greatest joy in Linda's life was being a grandma. There is nothing she wouldn't have done for her 14 grands and 16 great-grands.

In her later years, Linda met and fell in love with Mel Temple. The two married in 2012 and were blessed with nearly ten beautiful years together. He was her everything; they hardly left each other's side.

Linda had many roles: wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, friend. She touched all of our lives in the deepest and most unique way, a way that only she could. In the words of her sweet great-nephew Oliver, he said, "Has there ever been a time that the whole world went to one funeral? I think the whole world will come to Aunt Linda's!" That is how many lives she touched, how big her love was. Forever in our hearts, she will be gravely missed.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband Melvin Temple of Twin Falls; her six children, Jamey (Tony) Taylor of Hillsboro, Ore., Ramona (Steve) Farnsworth of Twin Falls, Lesa (Bill) Long of Twin Falls, Rhonda (Patrick) Clark of Yakima, Wash., Trina (Layne) DeBoard of Nampa, and J.C. (Angie) Jenkins of Portland, Ore.; 14 precious grandchildren, Corey Farnsworth, Carey Farnsworth, Erica Dansereau, Skyla Tracy, Alyssa Crane, Kobe Long, Kelsey Tinoco, Shelby Ulrich, Zach Clark, Jacob Clark, Micaela Button, Zade Taylor, Eli Taylor, and Hannah Taylor; 16 precious great-grandchildren, Blakely, Vincent, Camille, Leo, Nora, Beckham, Bennett, Seren, Driggs, Bowen, Reece, Declan, Esme, Raiden, Obelia, and Elly (on the way); three bonus children, Mike (Nicole) Temple, Frank (Geri) Temple, and Carol (Jim Scholl) Temple from her marriage with Mel; 10 siblings, Johnny, Carrol, Bobbie, Vicki, Butch, Ileta, Tyke, Rhonda, Liz, and Ramona; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maida Hanchey; five siblings, Rhetta, Gary, Billie, Bunny, and Robert; and her previous husband, Herbert Schoepp.

A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 6-7 p.m. Funeral will be at Rosenau's on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial.