Linda Carol Wiggins
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Farmer Funeral Chapel
130 9th Ave North
Buhl, ID

Linda Carol Wiggins

November 7, 1947 - January 11, 2022

Linda C. Wiggins, 74, went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, January 11, 2022. She was born November 7, 1947 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Lois "Midge" Barnes and Sidney Wiggins.

Linda grew up with her siblings, Cathy Yarbrough and John "Bud" Wiggins, hunting, fishing, and working on the family farm in the Magic Valley, Castleford.

Linda enjoyed spending time with friends and family whenever she could, especially family functions and dinners around the holidays. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her very close sister, Cathy, and her husband, Lloyd "Jim" "Bubby" Yarbrough.

Linda also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Brydon and Kody Wiggins as they grew up, and later her great grandchildren, Brydon, McKenna, Maddison, Mason, Kody, Matthew and Kash.

Linda is survived by her son, Rob (Rachel) Wiggins; and grandsons, Brydon (Kara) Wiggins and their children, McKenna, Maddison and Mason; and Kody (Julia) Wiggins and their children, Matthew and Kash; her aunt, Barbara Barnes; sister, Cathy (Jim)Yarbrough; John's wife, Mary Wiggins; nephew, Scott (Catherine)Wiggins and their children, Melissa, Jonathan, Alexandra and Anastasia; along with niece, Michelle (Sterling) Allen and their children, Brooklyn and Jacob. Linda will be deeply missed by her family and friends!

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Linda's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Chapel
1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kelvin
January 18, 2022
So sorry to hear about Linda. She was a sweetheart. I remember her fondly when we were kids at the Baptist church in Castleford. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. Love, Barbara
Barbara (Garrison) Evje
January 16, 2022
