Lisa Ann Barkes Swanke

October 6, 1962 ~ December 16, 2020

Our hearts broke this week as heaven received the best gift anyone could ask for a mother, grandmother, wife, and a friend.

Lisa Ann Barkes Swanke lost her life in a car accident on December 16th but leaves behind a legacy of love and meaningful memories. She was a light to all she came in contact with. Whether driving hours to see family and friends, sharing her goofy personality with a stranger in the grocery store, showing up at a home or volleyball game in a giant sloth head mask, or caring for one of the patients she loved so dearly, she lived a life full of all the emotion her huge heart could hold and it couldn't help but have an effect on those around her.

The world became a little sweeter when Lisa was born on October 6, 1962 to Stan and Dixie Barkes. She was the oldest of 7 kids and spent her days with them swimming in ditches and causing mischief around the farm. From doing her sisters' hair to taking her brother to his cancer treatments, she loved her brothers and sisters deeply and wanted to be there for them whenever they needed her.

She became a mother at a young age and had 6 beautiful children she loves more than life itself. Her relationship with each of her kids was her top priority, with a love that has extended to all in-laws and grandchildren as her family has continued to grow.

Lisa served as an example of a lifelong learner with her love of books and personal growth. Undaunted by her early hiccups with a formal education, she moved courageously forward as a youthful grandma to receive a masters with honors. She took her life experiences and education to bless and love those in greatest need. Whether it be a child in an unsafe home, a hardened criminal, or those preparing to advance from this life.

She married Gerry Swanke in 2016. Their time together was cut short but the years were filled with love, adventures and new experiences like hiking, rafting and camping. As her children left home, Lisa's love extended to numerous lucky dogs and hundreds of plants.

We can't imagine how joyful the reunion must have been when she ran into the arms of her son, Corbin, who she lost 2 years ago. She reunites with many loved ones including her brothers Todd, Jeremy, and Grandparents.

Her legacy lives on through her husband Gerry, her kids Camille(Doug), Cody(Amelia), Amy(Rich), Kyle(Amanda), Afton & Corbin's wife Mikala, along with her mother Dixie, father Stan, sisters Jenifer, Joni, Tara, her brother Chauncey, best friend Peggy and all nieces, nephews, and incredible grandchildren, family & friends.

We'll cherish the memories but she is loved from soul to soul and LOVED BEYOND MEMORIES!

A memorial service will be held in Lisa's honor at Waters Edge Event Center (287 E Shore Dr, Eagle, ID) Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Limited seating available

A live video stream will also be available for those who are unable to attend:

https:/m.twitch.tvatersedgeeventcenterrofile