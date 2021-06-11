Lois Jean Brown

March 24, 1943 - June 9, 2021

Our beautiful, sweet sister – Lois Jean Brown, 78, went to be with our Lord on June 9, 2021, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Lois was born March 24, 1943, in Nampa, Idaho to Mabel and Percy Brown. She was the youngest of six children – Virginia, Dale, Elaine, Earl, and Harvey Lee. She was raised in Gooding, attending school when she was very young in Portland, Oregon, and later continued her schooling at Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, and always expressing her many wonderful memories there.

Lois was always a big help to her Momma around the house and loved being with her Daddy when it came to milking her favorite cow or in the field picking rocks!

She loved hugs! She never met a stranger, sharing her hugs with everyone, and introducing herself afterward.

Lois grew up in church and loved attending, praising the world around us as we drove there. She loved Jesus and the beautiful old hymns and would share her sweet thoughts often.

She had an amazing memory of adventures and remembrances of the past with lots of details. She loved telling her stories with anyone that would listen, which was often!

Every plowed field, Fall trees, or especially all flowers were so "PURDY". And every puppy, kitten, and calf was "CUNNIN". It was always her special way of expression!

Lois always bragged about her house plants and was so proud of her Christmas Cactus which bloomed more beautiful than any other, why, because she talked to it daily. She collected stuffed animals, they were her loves, and she made a bed for them every night!

Lois loved old westerns, rodeos, puzzles, her coloring books, Costco treats, hummingbirds, Chinese food, and all sweets! She never complained. Lois loved life!

Lois was the epitome of love and grace! She was so kindhearted to all, innocent as a newborn, she had a constant smile and her laughter was contagious! Lois was truly an earthly Angel living among us. She taught us many life lessons and we have all been blessed with her presence in our lives.

Lois is survived by her brothers – Earl and Linda Brown and Dale and Kathy Brown of Gooding; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents – Percy and Mable; her sisters – Virginia James, Elaine Watkins; her brother – Harvey Lee; and many other beloved family members.

We'd like to give thanks to North Canyon and St. Luke's for their medical care and compassion, and to her niece – Branda Falls for her love and devotion for the last six years.

A graveside celebration will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

The Brown family invites everyone to a gathering with light snacks following the graveside at the Gooding Fairgrounds - Flower Building.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.