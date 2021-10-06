Lona "Anne" Strickland

October 29, 1943 - October 4, 2021

Lona "Anne" Strickland peacefully passed away on October 4, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Anne was born on October 29, 1943, to John and Virginia Hutchins in Wickenburg, Arizona.

The family later moved to Deming, New Mexico where she would graduate high school. It was there that she met her 1st husband James Russell and to that union, they had 2 children, Sheila Lee, and Wade Russell. That marriage ended and a few years later she met and married the love of her life, David Strickland.

David was in the Navy, and they eventually moved to San Diego, California where Anne obtained her legal secretary license. She was very meticulous at her work and received several certificates and awards to show for a job well done. Later they would then be transferred to Lemoore, California where she had several secretarial jobs on the Naval base. Her favorite job that she talked about often was being a telephone switchboard operator for the Navy. After David's retirement from the Navy, they lived in Twin Falls, Idaho, and then moved to Aztec, New Mexico until David's passing in 2006. Anne then moved back to Twin Falls, Idaho to be closer to her family.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, puzzles, making jewelry, and shopping... Oh did she love shopping!

Any chance she could get she was calling her granddaughter Jennifer to go on a "girls' day".

That usually meant leaving no empty space in her minivan and then realizing she didn't have room at home for all her new goodies. She cherished her neighborhood visits and friendships with Arbagene and Sue and always talked about how much she loved you ladies.

Above all these accomplishments, she was a very kind, caring Christian woman and loved with all her heart. She did her best to live her life the way God would want her to.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Perry) Lee; grandchildren, Jennifer (Nathan) Peltier, Tony (Daysha) Lee, Stacie (Renato) Larios, and Melissa (Johnny) Fernandez. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren.

She's preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia; brother, Hutch; sisters, Karen and Karmen; her son Wade and her husband David Strickland.

Jennifer and Nathan would like to thank all the staff at Canyons Retirement, Ashley manor, and Hospice for always being so kind to our grandma during her illness.

Per Anne's request, there will be no service. You may leave condolences by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.