Lonnie Ray Martin
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel
629 East 3rd Street
Jerome, ID

Lonnie Ray Martin

March 30, 1940 ~ June 12, 2021

Following a long illness, on Saturday evening, Lonnie Ray Martin of Jerome passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his mother Lucille Martin, his father Lawrence Martin, and his brother Kenneth Martin. He is survived by his companion of 50 years Judy Tortel, his children Jeffrey Martin, Desiree Jacobsen, P. Errow Tortel, and Myles Tortel. Lonnie was blessed in life with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be missed greatly. A memorial will be held sometime soon with notice to be announced in these pages.

Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked for the martins all my younger days till I joined the service/ he was a good man
perry reasch
June 18, 2021
So very sorry about Lonnies passing, I always enjoyed being around him, he was a good man & a good friend & will be missed.
Gail Quinn
June 18, 2021
