Lonnie Ray Martin

March 30, 1940 ~ June 12, 2021

Following a long illness, on Saturday evening, Lonnie Ray Martin of Jerome passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his mother Lucille Martin, his father Lawrence Martin, and his brother Kenneth Martin. He is survived by his companion of 50 years Judy Tortel, his children Jeffrey Martin, Desiree Jacobsen, P. Errow Tortel, and Myles Tortel. Lonnie was blessed in life with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be missed greatly. A memorial will be held sometime soon with notice to be announced in these pages.

Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.