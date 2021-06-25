Loretta Worlene Morris (Jones) Glauner

November 2, 1934 - June 23, 2021

Loretta Worlene Morris (Jones) Glauner, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021, at the age of 86.

She was born November 2, 1934, in Denver, Colorado to Achilles LeRoy & Frances Morris. She grew up in Richland, Washington, and later settled in Gooding, Idaho.

Loretta was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eastern Star, and cleaning many nooks and crannies of Gooding!

Loretta's family was very important to her! She could often be found hand in hand with Rod at one of the grandkid's many events. She loved seeing them in the spotlight.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband – Rod; both parents; all seven siblings; and great-grandson - Garrett Reese Wright.

She is survived by her daughter - Connie (Reese) Dixon; bonus children - Bruce, Connie B & Linda; 10 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you gather your family, enjoy some Creamies, Hostess Twinkies, or Oreos, share some stories and laugh!

As a family, we want to thank the staff at Heritage Home Health & Hospice, Rosetta Assisted Living, & Dr. Lisa Burgett for their dedication and care.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

A viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

