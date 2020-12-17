Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lori Lynn Lynch
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hughes Mortuary
1037 East 700 South
Saint George, UT

Lori Lynn Lynch

February 6, 1964 ~ December 3, 2020

Lori Lynn Lynch, 56, passed away peacefully in her home on December 3, 2020. She was the oldest daughter of three, to loving parents Bob (Dorothy) Merrell and Janet (Lyle) Cummins. Lori was born and raised in Twin Falls, ID where she would go on to raise two children Jessica and Cord, and acted as a mother to countless others.

Lori was known for her colorful and glowing personality. To her family she was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She is remembered for never wavering in her love for her family.

In 2000 Lori married the love of her life Ken Lynch and welcomed a second daughter into her life in Danielle. Lori always said, "My kids are the greatest thing I brought into this world, and Ken is the greatest thing brought into my world." Lori's favorite thing, later in life, was being a grandmother and she lived to be as wonderful of a grandmother as she was a mother.

Lori is proceeded in death by her mother Janet (Lyle) Cummins. She is survived by her father Bob (Dorothy) Merrell, brother Brian (Stacy) Merrell, sister Leslie (Tim) Collings, sister Kim Cummins, brother Jay Cummins, husband Ken Lynch, children Danielle (Kyle) Albertson, Jessica (Charles) Harrison, and Cord (Jennifer) Thorpe, and her grandchildren Ashlyn, Trey, Logan, and Alayla.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask donations to be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hughes Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hughes Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We will miss you Lori. You were a big part of our lives growing up. Give my Dad a big hug for me. Rest in Peace.
Jamie Gorgen
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results