Lorraine Laughlin McCloud

August 27, 1935 ~ November 20, 2020

Lorraine Laughlin McCloud of Wendell passed away November 20, 2020, at Twin Falls Manor in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Lorraine was born August 27, 1935 in Gooding, the first of five children born to Garold A. and Myrtle O. Laughlin. She attended schools and graduated from Gooding High School in 1953. After graduating from high school, Lorraine married Fred A. McCloud in May of 1954, making their home in Wendell, Idaho. They raised three children.

Lorraine was a member of the Rebekah's and served in many capacities throughout her years including President of Rebekah Assembly of Idaho in 1987.

Lorraine was also active in the Presbyterian Church, voting polls, gardening and also drove school bus a number of years for Eaton Bus Company of Wendell.

Lorraine is survived by her three children, Donald G. McCloud, Tampa, Florida; Cynthia (Brad) Lang, Reno, Nevada; and Cheryl L. (Bill) Gunter, Blaine, Washington; grandsons, F. Joshua McCloud, Brady D. Smith and William L. Gunter, III; granddaughters, April Lorraine Lang-Barroga (Florencio), Megan Marie Lang and Kathryn Patience Gunter; two great grandchildren, Pearla Rose Estrada-Lang and Giovanni Estrada Lang.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred A. McCloud, her siblings and great granddaughter, Ruby Marie Lang.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.