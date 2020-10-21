Lou Etta Casper Walker Westlake

February 23, 1944 ~ October 8, 2020

Lou Etta Casper Walker Westlake, 76, of Jerome passed away at home October 8, 2020. She was born to Cecil Floyde Casper and Viola Perkel Casper February 23, 1944 in Caldwell, Idaho, the second of seven children: Larry Allen, Rose Lee, Kenneth Paul, Linda Mae, Earl Jay and Cecil George.

In Lou's early life, the family lived in Middleton, Idaho where they enjoyed the orchard. At age 3, she contracted Polio from a stray cat. At age 12, she was in an "Iron Lung". Eventually, she recovered from both.

She married Raymond Leslie Westlake and they began a family; Marty, born in 1961 and died of crib death; Leslie Lou, born in 1962; and Johnny Floyde, born in 1966. She and Raymond later divorced. Her son, Jerry, was born in 1969.

In 1970, she married the love of her life, James Robert Walker, to whom she was married until 1977 at which time they divorced. They shared a home together until his death in 2010.

Lou was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; two siblings, Larry Allen and Rose Lee; and the love of her life, James Robert Walker.

She is survived by three brothers, Kenneth (Sheila) of Mountain Home, ID; Earl (Rhonda) of Twin Falls, ID; and Cecil (Jeri) of Syracuse, UT; sister, Linda (Doug) of Paul, ID; two sons, John of Utah; and Jerry (Sherri) of Jerome, ID; daughter, Leslie of Twin Falls, ID; eight grandchildren; three step granddaughters; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 100 E 50 S, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lou's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.