Luciano Joe Gutierrez
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Luciano Joe Gutierrez

December 30, 1943 - September 17, 2021

Luciano Joe Gutierrez, 77, went home to be with our Lord on September 17, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Joe was born December 30, 1943, in Petaca, New Mexico. He had one sister, Mary, and three brothers, Adonis, Gilbert, and Isacc. He married Pamela Marie (Archuleta) on December 11, 1965, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Together they had four boys, all a year apart. The family moved to Twin Falls in 1972. They lived a very happy, fun, loving family life, spending time together, camping, hunting, and being outdoors. Joe will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, passionate heart, and the love and care he showed towards everyone who knew him.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Pamela, of 56 years, children, Tracey (Stephanie), Luciano, Christopher, and Kelly (Julia). He is survived by his brother, Gilbert, and sister Mary. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Kelci, Darian, Brandon, Brianne, Allie, and Anna.

Joe's celebration of life is to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21st at Rosenau Funeral Home 2826 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. It will also be streamed live at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com for those who want to join from afar.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the American Cancer Society and/or Twin Falls Animal Shelter.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 22, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Joe´s passing. He was a kind, humble, person. May he rest in God´s peace !
George Arrossa
September 22, 2021
To Pam and family.... I am so sorry to hear about Joe's passing....know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and the whole family....I will always remember Joe's big smile....You guys were the best neighbors ever
Nan Peterson
Friend
September 22, 2021
