Lucille Scott Crouson
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

Lucille Scott Crouson

December 11, 1939 - March 3, 2021

Lucille Scott Crouson, 81, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home in Wendell.

Lucille was born on December 11, 1939 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Newell and Vira Scott. She was raised in Firth and Pocatello.

At the age of 15 she met the love of her life – James F. Crouson, age of 17. They dated for three years and were married on January 24, 1958. They were married for 63 years.

Lucille and Jim were avid country dancers, cowboy action shooters and did lots of bowling together. Lucille was always busy knitting, sewing, oil painting and loved working in the yard.

Lucille and Jim were active members in the Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wendell.

She is survived by: her husband – James Crouson; her sons- James Bradley, Jeffery Lee, and John T.; and her daughter – Jennifer Scales.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; five brothers – Lloyd, Irvin, Melvin, Ishmael and Riley; son – Scott Marshall; and grandson – Tyler.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wendell with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m.

A graveside service will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com. A live-stream of the funeral for Lucille can be viewed by going to https://livingwaterswendell.org/media/


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church
821 East Main Street, Wendell, ID
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church
821 East Main Street, Wendell, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Scottie brought such joy and happiness to so many peoples lives. She was a joy to know, and so many people will miss her and her endless smile. We send our condolences to your entire family. May God's Blessings be with all of you at this difficult time. Our love and prayers to you Jim.
Patsy and Glenn Bury
March 6, 2021
James, so very sorry to hear you lost your beloved Scotty, my heart hurts for you. I always loved to watch you two at the Elks Lodge dancing, it was so beautiful the way you danced as though you were one. God Bless you & your family
Gail Quinn
March 5, 2021
Lucille, Scottie, was such a wonderful person. She will be greatly missed. May she be dancing with the angels.
Floyd & JoAnn Drown
March 5, 2021
