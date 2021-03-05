Lucille Scott Crouson

December 11, 1939 - March 3, 2021

Lucille Scott Crouson, 81, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home in Wendell.

Lucille was born on December 11, 1939 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Newell and Vira Scott. She was raised in Firth and Pocatello.

At the age of 15 she met the love of her life – James F. Crouson, age of 17. They dated for three years and were married on January 24, 1958. They were married for 63 years.

Lucille and Jim were avid country dancers, cowboy action shooters and did lots of bowling together. Lucille was always busy knitting, sewing, oil painting and loved working in the yard.

Lucille and Jim were active members in the Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wendell.

She is survived by: her husband – James Crouson; her sons- James Bradley, Jeffery Lee, and John T.; and her daughter – Jennifer Scales.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; five brothers – Lloyd, Irvin, Melvin, Ishmael and Riley; son – Scott Marshall; and grandson – Tyler.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wendell with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m.

A graveside service will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

A live-stream of the funeral for Lucille can be viewed by going to https://livingwaterswendell.org/media/