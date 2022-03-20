Lydia Yoder

December 7, 1923 – March 11, 2022

On March 11, 2022, Lydia Yoder passed away peacefully at Canyons Retirement Center in Twin Falls. Lydia was born to Charles and Dorothea Rahe on December 7, 1923 at Ladysmith, Kansas. A couple of years after her birth, the family moved to Chappell, Nebraska, where Lydia attended and graduated from Chappell schools.

As a child, Lydia survived smallpox, diphtheria, and mumps. In grades 1-8, she attended a one-room school house in rural Nebraska, and graduated from Chappell High School in 1941. There were many historic events that impacted her life, including the 1929 Depression, 1930's Dust Bowl, attack on Pearl Harbor, and World War II, among others.

On August 20, 1946, Lydia and William Yoder were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Chappell, Nebraska. The next day they headed for Filer, Idaho, where Bill had been working prior to and after returning from duty in World War II. Initially, they lived and farmed on the Salmon Tract for three years.

In 1951, they moved to and lived north of Chappell for a few years, returning to Filer, Idaho in 1953. In the fall of 1954, they purchased a 90-acre farm west of Filer, where they spent the rest of their lives farming, raising registered Herefords, and enjoying the beautiful view of the Sawtooth Mountains.

A charter member of Peace Lutheran Church in Filer, Lydia's activities at Peace included teaching Sunday School, participating in LWML, coordinating a quilting group which made and donated several hundred quilts to the Women's Shelter in Twin Falls and Veterans' Home in Boise, plus many other activities.

For 30 years, Lydia worked for the Filer Mutual Telephone Company and for 50 years she worked seasonally, where ever she was needed at the Twin Falls County Fair, serving many years as Superintendent for the Produce and Flower Departments.

Lydia was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary working with various projects including Junior Auxiliary and other community projects. She received recognition for 50 years of service in 2003.

For over 40 years, Lydia made and decorated cakes for all occasions. She taught herself how to use the various tools and was often asked to do wedding cakes, as well as special cakes for other celebrations.

Lydia was a member of Soroptimist International of Twin Falls for over 20 years, until the club disbanded in late 2000's. She received the Soroptimist International Rocky Mountain Region Spirit of Soroptimist Award in 2005 for her tireless work in the community, particularly her contributions to the then annual SI Twin Falls Chocolate Affair.

Lydia lived life to the fullest. She helped with farming operations, volunteered for a number of community activities, and always supported the activities of her children, being there with practical advice and encouragement. Practicing her Christian values on a daily basis, she positively impacted the lives of all who were around her. Her smile, laugh, caring ways, and thoughtfulness will be missed.

Surviving are her children: Darwin Yoder, Shirley (Garre) Biladeau, Sandra (Jack) Reichert; four grandchildren: Danae (Kelly) Klimes, Will (Sheena) Yoder, Matt Reitel, Angela (Kevin) Griffin; six great grandsons: Riley Klimes, Nolan Klimes, Teddy Reitel, Colten Griffin, Hunter Griffin, Braylon Griffin, plus one more great grandson due in July, 2022; and a sister, Ethel Junge, along with many nieces and nephews scattered around the United States.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Canyons Retirement Center and Heritage Hospice for the compassionate care provided Lydia during the past four years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lydia's name sent to either Lutheran Ministries Media (WorshipAnew.org) or American Legion Charities (https://mylegion.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Donate).

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday March 27, 2022 from 6-8pm at Rosenau Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday March 28, 2022 at 2pm at the Filer Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Rahe, Zion Lutheran Church, Holyoke, CO & Rev. Paul Johnson, Peace Lutheran Church, Filer, ID officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.