Lylia Mack
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
CLOSED-White Mortuary and Crematory
136 4th Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Lylia (Frankie) Mack

May 6, 1939 ~ December 7, 2020

Lylia (Frankie) Mack, 81, passed away on December 7, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She grew up in Arizona before moving to Idaho in the 1950's.

She is survived by two of her sisters, three children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, her dog, cats, and her six remaining goats.

Frankie requested no funeral to be held but there will be a celebration of life party at a later time. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
CLOSED-White Mortuary and Crematory
