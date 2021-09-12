Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
M. Jack Bowman
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

M. Jack Bowman

August 19, 1938 - August 25, 2021

M. Jack Bowman, 83 passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Twin Falls. Idaho. Jack was born in Abilene, Texas on August 19, 1938, to Almerine Biggers and Delton Decker. Jack relocated to Carlsbad, New Mexico where he graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1956, where he met Elvira DeVargus, they were married, and from that union came three children June, Jack, & Jeri.

Jack started his career as a firefighter in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and in 1963 relocated his family to Las Vegas, Nevada. When he wasn't at the fire station he enjoyed hunting, working in his upholstery shop, or outbuilding houses. Jack retired from the city of Las Vegas fire department after 32 years of service. During his retirement, he spent the winters in San Felipe, Mexico for over 30 years. He loved riding his side by side, deep-sea fishing, but especially hanging out with his many friends at the cantina. Jack loved to travel and see new things but his favorite place was Australia where he won a gold medal competing in the fireman Olympics. In 2000 Jack followed his daughter Jeri to Twin Falls, Idaho where he spent his summers. He loved Idaho weather, spending time on the Snake River, and hanging out with family. Jack spent his last three years at Canyons Retirement Home in Twin Falls. He enjoyed his time there with "special friends", CNA's Bubba, Becca, January, & Mitzi. A special "thank you" to Jess (director), and Cambria (nurse) for the great care they gave him.

Jack is survived by his daughters June Bowman and Jeri (Terry) Dobbs he leaves behind six grandchildren James, Jennifer, Chantil, TJ, Jack, & Tabatha. From his grandchildren he has ten great-grandchildren Destiny, Baylee, Desirae, Emery, Kaylee, Camryn, Skyla, Brynlee, Jameson, and Jackson; and two great-great-grandchildren Kam, & Silas. Jack is preceded in death by his son Jack Bowman, his mother Almerine Bowman, and sister Imogene Crumb.

Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home located at 2826 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID. Following the service, a "Celebration of Life" in Jack's honor will be at his home. Food will be served along with memories, pictures, and stories of how Jack touched each of our lives.

"I will miss you forever & always Dada ~ Love Jeri


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Thinking of you all today. Sending many blessings and much heartfelt sympathy. Love to you
Ronda Dudley/Cantwell
Friend
September 18, 2021
Jeri, My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. Love You!!!
Naoma Griffith
Friend
September 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers will be with you and your family at this time. Remember the great times.
Killinger family
Friend
September 16, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Charlene Beaton
Family
September 15, 2021
Jeri your dad was a hoot! Although I hadn't seen him for years I will never forget how hilarious he was and how he always had people laughing. He was a good one for sure! That is a great picture of you and your Dad! love you friend XOXO
Heather
September 13, 2021
I will forever miss you my dada. I´ll miss our sitting around for hours at restaurants listening to all your stories! I´ll miss your voice, your laugh, sense of humor and especially your whistling. I´ll see again one day dad!
Jeri
Family
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results