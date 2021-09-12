M. Jack Bowman

August 19, 1938 - August 25, 2021

M. Jack Bowman, 83 passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Twin Falls. Idaho. Jack was born in Abilene, Texas on August 19, 1938, to Almerine Biggers and Delton Decker. Jack relocated to Carlsbad, New Mexico where he graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1956, where he met Elvira DeVargus, they were married, and from that union came three children June, Jack, & Jeri.

Jack started his career as a firefighter in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and in 1963 relocated his family to Las Vegas, Nevada. When he wasn't at the fire station he enjoyed hunting, working in his upholstery shop, or outbuilding houses. Jack retired from the city of Las Vegas fire department after 32 years of service. During his retirement, he spent the winters in San Felipe, Mexico for over 30 years. He loved riding his side by side, deep-sea fishing, but especially hanging out with his many friends at the cantina. Jack loved to travel and see new things but his favorite place was Australia where he won a gold medal competing in the fireman Olympics. In 2000 Jack followed his daughter Jeri to Twin Falls, Idaho where he spent his summers. He loved Idaho weather, spending time on the Snake River, and hanging out with family. Jack spent his last three years at Canyons Retirement Home in Twin Falls. He enjoyed his time there with "special friends", CNA's Bubba, Becca, January, & Mitzi. A special "thank you" to Jess (director), and Cambria (nurse) for the great care they gave him.

Jack is survived by his daughters June Bowman and Jeri (Terry) Dobbs he leaves behind six grandchildren James, Jennifer, Chantil, TJ, Jack, & Tabatha. From his grandchildren he has ten great-grandchildren Destiny, Baylee, Desirae, Emery, Kaylee, Camryn, Skyla, Brynlee, Jameson, and Jackson; and two great-great-grandchildren Kam, & Silas. Jack is preceded in death by his son Jack Bowman, his mother Almerine Bowman, and sister Imogene Crumb.

Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home located at 2826 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID. Following the service, a "Celebration of Life" in Jack's honor will be at his home. Food will be served along with memories, pictures, and stories of how Jack touched each of our lives.

"I will miss you forever & always Dada ~ Love Jeri