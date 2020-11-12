M. Don Van Noy

May 31, 1944 ~ November 8, 2020

M. Don Van Noy, of Washington, Utah, passed way from COVID on November 8, 2020. Don was born May 31, 1944 and grew up in Twin Falls Idaho. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Paris, France. He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1969 with a BS in accounting and later earned his MBA from Utah State University.

He married DeAnn William in 1968 and they had 6 children: Alisa(Dee) Millich, Michelle(John) Walz, Christine(Craig) Smart, Aaron(Calene) Van Noy, Nathan(Effie) Van Noy, Josh(Laura) Van Noy.

Don had a successful International Development career working around the world.

Don loved his family and God and was a dedicated and humble member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Bishop, High Counselor as well as serving with DeAnn as the Mission President of the Trinidad West Indies Mission 2000- 2003.

He is preceded in death by his parents Melvin J. and Gwen D. Van Noy and granddaughter Emma Walz.

He is survived by his beautiful wife, DeAnn Van Noy, their 6 children and their spouses, 20 grandchildren, and 5 siblings.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 13th, 2020 at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel in St. George Utah. Please visit their website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, additional information and funeral listings.