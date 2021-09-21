M. Elmo Short

March 30, 1923 - September 15, 2021

M. Elmo Short, 98, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home in Wendell.

Elmo was born March 30, 1923, in Lyons, Kansas to Leonard Gano and Roxie Lena (Wolfe) short. He was raised in the Springdale, Arkansas area.

Some of Dad's favorite memories were helping his dad on the farm, trapping thru the hills with his hound dog Trooper hunting squirrels, opossum, and fox; working on family and friends' vehicles, and in later years, driving friends and cousins home from area honky-tonks.

In 1940 the family moved to Idaho where the jobs were. Dad worked for the Chevy Dealership and ran a small service station in Buhl, where he met the love of his life a cute, petite girl, Ruth Elizabeth Leininger.

Dad enlisted in the US Marine Corps in June 1942. Dad was a paid member for life of the American Legion Post 41 in Wendell. He was very proud of being a 55-year member.

Dad and mom were married May 3, 1943, at the home of her uncle Jess and Aunt Bessie in Buhl.

Over the years dad worked many jobs and finally in 1981, opened Elmo's Repair with his son Marvin.

Dad is survived by: two daughters and one son – Anna Lowder, Marvin (Carol) Short, Linda (Winston) Kennedy. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 14 great, great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, his dad and mom, three sisters, two brothers, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Luke's Hospice. The two times they cared for dad, we couldn't have asked for better care.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Wendell Chapel.

Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.