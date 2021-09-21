Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
M. Elmo Short
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel
164 East Main Street
Wendell, ID

M. Elmo Short

March 30, 1923 - September 15, 2021

M. Elmo Short, 98, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home in Wendell.

Elmo was born March 30, 1923, in Lyons, Kansas to Leonard Gano and Roxie Lena (Wolfe) short. He was raised in the Springdale, Arkansas area.

Some of Dad's favorite memories were helping his dad on the farm, trapping thru the hills with his hound dog Trooper hunting squirrels, opossum, and fox; working on family and friends' vehicles, and in later years, driving friends and cousins home from area honky-tonks.

In 1940 the family moved to Idaho where the jobs were. Dad worked for the Chevy Dealership and ran a small service station in Buhl, where he met the love of his life a cute, petite girl, Ruth Elizabeth Leininger.

Dad enlisted in the US Marine Corps in June 1942. Dad was a paid member for life of the American Legion Post 41 in Wendell. He was very proud of being a 55-year member.

Dad and mom were married May 3, 1943, at the home of her uncle Jess and Aunt Bessie in Buhl.

Over the years dad worked many jobs and finally in 1981, opened Elmo's Repair with his son Marvin.

Dad is survived by: two daughters and one son – Anna Lowder, Marvin (Carol) Short, Linda (Winston) Kennedy. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 14 great, great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, his dad and mom, three sisters, two brothers, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Luke's Hospice. The two times they cared for dad, we couldn't have asked for better care.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Wendell Chapel.

Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel
ID
Sep
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel
ID
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.