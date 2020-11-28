Madonna "Donna" M. Patrick

August 27, 1921 ~ November 24, 2020

Madonna "Donna" M. Patrick was born on August 27th 1921 in Versailles, Ohio. She passed away in her home in Twin Falls, ID on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 of cancer.

She was third eldest of the nine Bulcher children. Two boys and seven girls, also the eldest of all the girls. The family moved from Ohio to Southern Idaho in 1927 where they farmed, raised chickens, turkeys, cows, and grew their own food supply. She lived through the Great Depression, World War II, Vietnam war and the toughest of times.

She graduated from Kimberly High School in 1940. At 18yrs old she left home, and attended a boarding school in Salt Lake City where she learned secretarial work. A short while later, her and a friend hitchhiked down to Los Angeles where she worked on airplanes for the war effort. A familiar neighbor boy from Twin Falls, Bill Leroy Patrick, was also in LA working in the shipyards during the war. The two eventually wed on May 8th of 1943.

Her first son Jim was born in 1945 and later Ron was born 1947. They farmed on the "Salmon Track" and around Filer, growing beans, peas, potatoes, and ran large crews of men during harvest, often in years where water was scarce. Eventually they moved to the Patrick farm home just south of Twin Falls in 1962. Both of their boys eventually became farmers and started new families of their own.

In the mid-late 70s and early 80s, now in retirement, her and Bill spent many years traveling through much of the United States and Mexico. They belonged to a motor home club and had many friends they travelled with.

When her husband, Bill L. Patrick passed in May of 1994, having been married for 51 years, she found joy in doing activities with her friends at local women's groups and clubs where they got together played cards, made friends, travelled together and celebrated life.

Between the years 1995 and 2019 she also traveled with her sons and grandkids on many family vacations. At this point she has seen many states in the US including Alaska, Hawaii and has been to Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Her sisters, and their families, often came back for the extremely fun and large (9 families) family reunions here in Southern Idaho.

She kept many photos of her life from many different time periods. She documented her time here on Earth well. It's clear that her sons and family meant the world to her and for that she truly lived as long as she could. In fact, she was still driving, cautiously of course, up until a few months before her death. She loved to work in her flower beds & yard, and be involved in the boys' farming and partnerships. She is survived by her two sons (Jim, Ron), four grandkids (David, Andy, Angela, and Scott), six great grandkids, and four great-great grandkids. Her sweet doggy companion Blossom has been with her for the last 16 years, which brought her much happiness.

She outlived many people she had grown to know and love. Her long life of 99 years was full of determination. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 30th, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at the Twin Falls cemetery in Twin Falls, ID. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Baxter Dog Park in Twin Falls.

Those who cannot attend may view the service via Zoom, by going to zoom.us, meeting ID 7488158781, and use passcode 12345. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.