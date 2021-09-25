Margaret Josephine Barnes

April 27, 1924 - September 22, 2021

Margaret Josephine Barnes, 97, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully September 22, 2021. Margaret was born April 27, 1924 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Lou Abbott and Nancy Harris Abbott. Margaret and her family lived in Washington, Oregon and many places in Idaho. She married Joe Barnes on September 5, 1944.

Margaret is survived by her children Joe Barnes of Grace, Winnie Smith of Jerome, Helen (Marvin) Hunt of Filer and Grace (Nick) Stephens of Burley. Margaret is also survived by 16 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, brothers, three children and two grandchildren.

No service is planned per Margaret's request.

Arrangements under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.