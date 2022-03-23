Margaret (Peggy) Barton Wilson

June 3, 1943 - March 18, 2022

Margaret (Peggy) Barton Wilson left this mortal life to join her Heavenly Father and Mother, Savior Jesus Christ, and countless other family and friends awaiting her love and light on Friday, March 18, 2022.

She was born in Hailey, Idaho on June 3, 1943, to Owen J Barton and Irene Eldredge. She spent her first years on a ranch up Wood River in Carey, Idaho. In 1952, the family moved to the Diamond A Ranch near Jarbidge, Nevada. She attended school in "town" (Twin Falls, Idaho) and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1961.

Margaret attended Utah State University where she met Cliff Wilson. They were sealed for time and eternity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Idaho Falls Temple on August 23, 1963. To their union were born four sons and four daughters and in time their family grew to include another son and daughter.

Cliff and Margaret worked hard to establish Wilson Farms in Nampa, Idaho, and C & M Land and Livestock in Kuna, Idaho. It is here that they spent the majority of their life working and raising their family.

Margaret is known especially for her immense gifts of womanhood in nurturing, teaching, and serving others. She was a master homemaker, blessed teacher, skilled seamstress, gifted writer, talented communicator, trusted counselor, valued listener, and true friend. She spent countless hours of volunteer service and leadership in her community.

Margaret is one who left her influence on everything she touched, most especially on the lives of those whom she loved and served. She had a firm testimony and valiant knowledge of how families are the center of God's eternal plan of happiness.

Surviving Margaret is her beloved husband, Cliff Wilson, and her children, Bart (AnnaMae) Wilson, Craig (Jacqueline) Wilson, Angela (Phil) Chandler, Lynda (David) Erickson, JaLae (Aaron) Thompson, Clay (Angelina) Wilson, Rebecca (Richard) LeDuc, Cody Wilson, Phil (Hollie) Cardenas, Jessica (Doug) Wright, twenty-eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Barton, Linda Nilson, Bonnie Bandy, and Bill Barton.

A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Friday, March 25 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Carey, Idaho (20498 N Main St, Carey, ID 83320). A viewing will be held at the church from

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM, with internment following services at the Carey Idaho Cemetery. Flowers and condolences may be offered through Canyon Floral (Twin Falls, Idaho), Russon Mortuary (Syracuse, Utah), or received at the church on Friday. Services will be streamed online at https://www.russonmortuary.com/obituaries/margaret-wilson/12760/.

In memory of Margaret take a special moment to appreciate nature, cherish family, and show love.