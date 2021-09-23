Menu
Marge Ruth Hoops
1930 - 2021
Marge Ruth Hoops, 91, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away, on September 22, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.


Marge, you we´re very special to me. I´ll miss you friend.
Rhonda Hanchey-Boisvert
Friend
September 26, 2021
Marge was on the board of directors for a local organization which wrote a grant for Idaho to receive federal funding to establish a mental health center in Idaho, and was on the advisory board for the Region 5 Mental Health Center for a while after the Center began operations in late 1973, before the current building was finally finished in 1974. Her advocacy was invaluable in establishing mental health services in the 8 counties of South Central Idaho.
Phil Grover
September 24, 2021
