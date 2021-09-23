Marge was on the board of directors for a local organization which wrote a grant for Idaho to receive federal funding to establish a mental health center in Idaho, and was on the advisory board for the Region 5 Mental Health Center for a while after the Center began operations in late 1973, before the current building was finally finished in 1974. Her advocacy was invaluable in establishing mental health services in the 8 counties of South Central Idaho.

Phil Grover September 24, 2021