Margie "Marge" Ruth Hoops

August 14, 1930 - September 22, 2021

Margie "Marge" Ruth Hoops took her last earthly breath on September 22, 2021, at the respectful age of 91. She was in the comfort of her home that she had occupied since 1966.

Marge was born on August 14, 1930, in Corsicana, Texas to Johnnie Franklin and Oma Bell Ratliff Hicks. She grew up in and attended schools in Texas, graduating as Valedictorian from Paint Creek High School, West of Haskell, Texas.

In 1947, Marge married a handsome sailor, Doyle "Jack" Easterling. Together they had six children – – Robert, Eddie, Karen, Sharon, Doug, and Tina. Life had many challenges, as they were a young couple and Jack drove a truck and was gone for days on end. She did the best she could to raise the children while Jack was on the truck. After the children got a little older, she volunteered at the state hospital in Big Spring, Texas.

In 1962, Jack and Marge divorced. She left Texas and landed in Battle Mountain, Nevada. Jack kept five of the children and Eddie went to Nevada with her. She worked for the Sheriff's Department and the hospital. While in Nevada, she met William "Bill" Hoops. They were married in February 1964. To this union Angela Renae was born, July 11, 1966.

Bill and Marge moved to Twin Falls Idaho in 1966. They purchased a home on Sherry Drive. Marge said the only way she would move was when they carried her out. She kept her word.

In 1970, Marge was instrumental in establishing the Volunteers in Corrections program with the help of Judge Leenhouts in Michigan. She received training at the University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado. In 1976, she was invited to Harvard University and received an award for her training. She ran this program for over 15 years with the 5th Judicial District. She received numerous awards for her active role in Volunteers in Correction.

Public service was in Marge's blood. She was instrumental in organizing the McCauley home in Buhl, the Harbor House, Magic Valley Alcohol Rehab Center (Port of Hope), and served on each of their boards. She was a member of the 20th Century Club, Soroptimist club, Idaho State Peace Officers, American Legion auxiliary, Salvation Army, the Lady Elks, Rebecca Lodge, and Magic Valley Professional Business Women. She also served on the board for Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services. There isn't enough space for all of the awards presented to her for her countless hours of volunteerism.

Marge was confirmed into the Lutheran Church in 1961 in Texas. Angela attended Immanuel Lutheran school and Marge volunteered in the kitchen and substitute taught as much as possible and when her time allowed.

Marge was an avid animal lover and had numerous animals over the years. She was a loyal supporter of the Humane Society. Marge had three families. One she made one she adopted, and one she chose. She was firm but loving to the end.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, (Johnnie & Oma), sister (Frances Mothershed). Both husbands (Jack & Bill), stepsons (Wm.F. & Douglas Hoops), daughter & best friend (Angela), grandsons, (John Robert & Douglas Martin "Marty" Easterling), granddaughter (Cynthia Martinez), one step-grandson (Todd Dorethy), and one son-in-law (Sil Arce).

She is survived by her children, Robert (Ann) Easterling, Eddie (Janice) Easterling, Karen (Jerald) Cypert, Sharon Arce, Douglas Easterling, and Tina Pittman. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren. She also has several step Grandchildren.

Her chosen daughters are Sherry Simmons and Elaine Bowman. Her chosen grandchildren, Matthew Bowman, Tiffany Bowman, Philip (Ashlee) Bowman, Allexia Arnold, Hayyden Bowman-Verwey, and Mallori (Ben)Templeton. There are five great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.

As the entire family of Marge, we would like to thank Susie McGinnis, Tiffany Bowman, and Sherry Simmons for their unending love and care given to Marge in her last few years. It would have been impossible for Marge to remain in her home; Had it not been for their unselfish dedication and love. We would also like to thank Heritage Home Health & Hospice and Horizon Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, Marge was all about education and is the sponsor of many scholarships and endowments. We request donations be made to one of these endowments to continue her support of education.

Visitation for Marge will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 PM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation will also be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 847 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls, with funeral services being held at 11 AM at the church. Graveside and interment will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery where Marge will be laid to rest beside her daughter, Angela.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Marge's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyhome.com

For those unable to attend the services the following is a zoom link that can be used to virtually attend the funeral services:

Service will be live-streamed on Zoom.

Meeting ID: 748-815-8781 Passcode: 12345