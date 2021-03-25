Maria Andrea

February 4, 1934 - March 21, 2021

Maria Andrea was born February 4, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas, to parents Daniel Rodriguez and Paula Diaz, and entered eternal rest on March 21, 2021, at the age of 87. She was one of five sisters and two brothers; Romana, Jesus, Maria, Mercedes, Guadalupe, and Stella.

Maria Andrea married Jesse Sanchez Berain in San Antonio on May 13, 1949. Having spent her early years in San Antonio, she made Idaho her new home. She fell in love with mushroom picking and traveling the state to see what Idaho had to offer. She enjoyed spending time with friends and genuinely loved people.

Maria Andrea worked as a cake decorator for several local bakeries and as a clerk for the Idaho Youth Ranch. She was also very involved in her husband's career with numerous Federal and (Idaho) State agencies as well as the two terms that he served in the Idaho State Legislature.

Maria Andrea was very active in her Church and the Hispanic community. She especially enjoyed participating in activities related to local Seniors.

She is survived by her husband, six sons, one daughter, 28 grandchildren, and 12+ great

grandchildren. Maria Andrea loved her family and wanted them to remember to love and respect themselves and to be especially kind to others.

The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to Meridian Meadows Transitional Care for taking such good care of her and her family.

The Mass can be viewed on a livestream web cast, Saturday, March 27th at 10:30 on the Saint Mary's of Boise Website. https://www.stmarysboise.org/

To pass on condolences to the family, as well as other information, please visit Maria's tribute page at https:/www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com/tributesaria-Berain