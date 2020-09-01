MariBeth Cunningham

1963 ~ 2020

On the twenty sixth day of August in the year of our Lord, this two thousand twenty, MariBeth Cunningham journeyed to her eternal reward.

If MariBeth (mom) was not spending time at her place of employment where she lovingly labored for over 22 years, she was with her three girls, family, perusing a magazine, and loved taking off to drive in the country. Storms were one of mom's favorites and if the sky looked like it was brewing or the air smelled of rain, mom would take off. Let us take a moment to mention…junk…or what was junk to other people. "Re-purposing" was not the catch-phrase at the time mom started picking up what "could really be cute if…". Mom was always finding deals or could look at something dull, old, or "tired" & then proceed to explain what interesting thing could be done to the item. She would follow up by saying, "Dude, do you know what you could do with this (then tell us & end with)…screaming cool!" The privilege to call mom, mom, was entirely her children's, the needs of others were placed before her own and no one can attest to that like her girls.

Mom loved church, thought highly of ministry, particularly Pastor Collins and her former Pastor, Bishop Picklesimer. Mom hated inconstancy in any part of life which included missing church. If she wasn't in the sanctuary the guarantee would be she was somewhere in the building listening attentively. Faith, unwavering, in God was ever-present and mom had no fear to journey past this temporary world for God in His goodness had given her peace. Mom's faith has been made sight.

MariBeth was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth, and two siblings. She is survived by her mother Donna, two daughters Erin and Courtney, granddaughter Verity, two sons-in-law Ben and Andrew, in addition to multiple brothers and sisters-in-law.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 11:00am at the Bethel Temple Apostolic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.