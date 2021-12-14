Menu
Marie Annette Cardon
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Marie Annette Cardon

September 1, 1925 - December 11, 2021

Marie Annette Cardon passed away peacefully at Heritage Assisted Living at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born on September 1, 1925, in Hawthorn, California, and was the 13th child of Gustave and Eva Cardon. She received her schooling at Crescent City, California, and was married to Mike Cardon in 1946. Mike preceded her in death in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1998. Marie worked for many years at the University of California before coming to Idaho.

After moving to Twin Falls in 1993, she helped Sr. RoseMary at La Posada, Inc. Marie was always a positive, kind and helpful friend to everyone all her life. She was devoted to the church and loved serving the Lord and helping His people.

Marie Annette is survived by many nieces and nephews, who loved and honored her.

The funeral Mass will be at St. Edward's Catholic Church with Fr. Joshua Falce on December 17, 2021, at 10 AM. A Rosary, the prayer Marie loved, will precede the Mass at 9:30 AM. Please join us for a luncheon immediately after the burial at Sunset Memorial Cemetery at La Posada, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to La Posada, Inc. P.O. Box 1962 to help Sr. Rosie assist the needy.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Edward's Catholic Church
ID
Dec
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Edward's Catholic Church
ID
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
