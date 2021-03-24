Menu
Marilou James
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Chapel
502 2nd Ave. North
Twin Falls, ID

Marilou James

October. 7, 1940 - March 23, 2021

Marilou James was born in Livermore, California and she died in Buhl, Idaho on March 23, 2021. She is survived by her brother, Don Reynolds; daughters, Terri Cummings, Tracy Sears, Stacy Sears, and Brenda Sears, Darlene Burton; son, Charles Sears; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; with several great-great grandchild as well as her beloved dog, Missy. She is preceded in death by her husband John James, daughters, Penelope Sears, Loretta O'Donnell and Kimberly Sears, sons, Mark Sears, and Bruce Sears.

She will be forever loved and missed dearly.

A private family service will be at Hagernan's Cemetery.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2021.
Serenity Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I LOVE YOU MOM I MISS YOU SO MUCH LADY I HAVE NO IDEA HOW I AM GOING TO LIVE ON UNTIL MY DAY COMES WHEN I NO WE WILL BE TOGETHER AGAIN. UNTIL THEN I WILL BE MAKING NEW AND BETTER CHOICES TO BECOME A BETTER LADY I WANT TO BE JUST AS KIND LOVING AND HUMBLE AS YOU ARE. I WILL BE WORKING ON ME SO I NO WHEN SOMEONE LOOKS AT ME THEY CAN TRULY SAY I AM MY MOTHERS DAUGHTER . I WILL SMILE WITH HONOR BECAUSE OF YOU.
I love you momma....say hello to everyone and I´ll see you again..I´ll always think of you everyday I wanna call you..but I can´t I miss you but I know you are happy and no longer in pain...take care of Tracy and chuck I know you will silly of me to ask but I worry about them..well mom I don´t even know how to end this so I´m just gonna say I love you
Stacy
April 5, 2021
MOM I MISS YOU SO MUCH LADY HOW DO I LIVE IN A WORLD WITHOUT YOU IN MY LIFE I CAN'T BREATHE KNOWING YOU WON'T BE COMING HOME ON APRIL 1st 2021 JUST AS WE PLANNED. I TOOK YOUR OLD BEDROOM DOWN AND CLEANED OUT THE MIDDLE BEDROOM JUST LIKE YOU WANTED BECAUSE ITS A BATHROOM AWAY FROM MY BEDROOM AND ITS MUCH BIGGER THEN THE FRONT BEDROOM. I DON'T NO WHAT TO DO OR HOW TO SAY GOODBYE MOM. I JUST WANT YOU TO COME HOME. PLEASE GOD PLEASE. TAKE CARE OF MY MOTHER SHE IS THE KINDEST SWEETEST HUMBLEST PERSON EVER. MY MOM IS A PERFECT ANGLE I LOVE YOU MOM I AM GOING TO MISS YOU LADY MORE THEN ANYONE IN THIS WORLD IN MY LIFE TIME. I WILL BRING MISSY HOME JUST LIKE YOU WANT NO PERSON IS GOING TO TAKE HER AWAY FROM ME AND HER HOME WHERE SHE HAS LIVED SINCE THE DAY I BROUGHT HER HOME TO YOU. THE LOVE I SAW IN YOUR EYES AND THE LOVE MISSY HAS FOR YOU IS IMMEASURABLE. IN EVERY WAY MOM. I HOPE GOD KNOWS JUST WHAT KIND OF ANGLE HE HAS WITHIN YOU. I LOVE YOU MOM SO MUCH. LADY I WILL ALWAYS MISS YOU ALWAYS ALWAYS ALWAYS. REST IN PEACE MOMMY REST IN PEACE.
