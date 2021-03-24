Marilou James
October. 7, 1940 - March 23, 2021
Marilou James was born in Livermore, California and she died in Buhl, Idaho on March 23, 2021. She is survived by her brother, Don Reynolds; daughters, Terri Cummings, Tracy Sears, Stacy Sears, and Brenda Sears, Darlene Burton; son, Charles Sears; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; with several great-great grandchild as well as her beloved dog, Missy. She is preceded in death by her husband John James, daughters, Penelope Sears, Loretta O'Donnell and Kimberly Sears, sons, Mark Sears, and Bruce Sears.
She will be forever loved and missed dearly.
A private family service will be at Hagernan's Cemetery.