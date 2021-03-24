MOM I MISS YOU SO MUCH LADY HOW DO I LIVE IN A WORLD WITHOUT YOU IN MY LIFE I CAN'T BREATHE KNOWING YOU WON'T BE COMING HOME ON APRIL 1st 2021 JUST AS WE PLANNED. I TOOK YOUR OLD BEDROOM DOWN AND CLEANED OUT THE MIDDLE BEDROOM JUST LIKE YOU WANTED BECAUSE ITS A BATHROOM AWAY FROM MY BEDROOM AND ITS MUCH BIGGER THEN THE FRONT BEDROOM. I DON'T NO WHAT TO DO OR HOW TO SAY GOODBYE MOM. I JUST WANT YOU TO COME HOME. PLEASE GOD PLEASE. TAKE CARE OF MY MOTHER SHE IS THE KINDEST SWEETEST HUMBLEST PERSON EVER. MY MOM IS A PERFECT ANGLE I LOVE YOU MOM I AM GOING TO MISS YOU LADY MORE THEN ANYONE IN THIS WORLD IN MY LIFE TIME. I WILL BRING MISSY HOME JUST LIKE YOU WANT NO PERSON IS GOING TO TAKE HER AWAY FROM ME AND HER HOME WHERE SHE HAS LIVED SINCE THE DAY I BROUGHT HER HOME TO YOU. THE LOVE I SAW IN YOUR EYES AND THE LOVE MISSY HAS FOR YOU IS IMMEASURABLE. IN EVERY WAY MOM. I HOPE GOD KNOWS JUST WHAT KIND OF ANGLE HE HAS WITHIN YOU. I LOVE YOU MOM SO MUCH. LADY I WILL ALWAYS MISS YOU ALWAYS ALWAYS ALWAYS. REST IN PEACE MOMMY REST IN PEACE.

Tracy Sears March 31, 2021