Marilyn Craner Larson

July 13, 1932 - November 23, 2021

Marilyn Craner Larson, an 89-year-old resident of Hagerman and formerly of Burley, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her home.

They say good things come in small packages, and that was certainly the case for our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Marilyn Craner Larson. Weighing just three pounds at her birth on July 13, 1932, Marilyn was the only child of Lamar and Pearl Craner. Born prematurely on a rainy summer day in Burley, Marilyn was swaddled in a blanket by a midwife and, to keep her warm, she was placed in a box on the front of the open oven door.

Having spent much of her life in Burley where her father worked in the potato industry, Marilyn fondly recalled her childhood and the life-long friends she made there. She began dating the love of her life, John "Max" Larson while attending Burley High School. After graduation, she attended the University of Utah for one year while Max was at BYU. Max then joined the Navy, and they were married in June of 1951. During Max's tour of duty, they lived in Jacksonville, FL; Philadelphia, PA; and Pleasantville, NJ, and enjoyed exploring the eastern seaboard. Upon his honorable discharge, they returned to Idaho where they welcomed daughters Susan and Patricia and settled on a farm west of Burley and raised potatoes and Hereford cattle.

Once their girls were grown, Max and Marilyn sold the farm and moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona, along with Marilyn's parents. Here, Max owned and operated the first automated car wash in Lake Havasu. They enjoyed Arizona's warm winters, playing golf and tennis, and regularly hosting their children and grandchildren for the holidays. They often returned to Ketchum in the summers to reconnect with family and friends and also enjoyed fishing Idaho's streams, harvesting chokecherries in Stanley, and exploring the Oregon Coast. They returned to Burley in 1988 and remained there until 2010 when they headed to Hagerman to live across the street from Susan.

A kind, loving soul, Marilyn adored her family and was a gracious hostess. She had a smile that could light any room. She was active in the Burley PEO organization and an avid gardener. She was known for her incredible needlework, crafting more than 30 needlepoint Christmas stockings that will be forever cherished by her family and close friends. She also enjoyed hosting Bridge club gatherings and collecting Beanie Babies along her travels.

After Max passed from Parkinson's illness in 2014, Marilyn ignited a friendship with Vergil Pace, with whom she had attended elementary school in Burley. They enjoyed card games, reminiscing, and occasional road trips to Sun Valley and Boise until his passing in 2020.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar and Pearl; husband, Max; grandson, Dillon Wright; and infant granddaughters, Marilyn Julia Wright and Claire Louise Laughlin. She is survived by daughters, Susan (Roger) Laughlin and Patricia Wright; grandchildren, Shayne (Garrick) Olson, Anna Martin, Katie (Paul) Lardy, W. James (Ashley) Martin, and Angela Wright; granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Wright; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service and celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th Street, in Burley. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering a donation to a charity of choice.