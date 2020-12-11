Marjorie (Nancolas) Sweet

August 21, 1937 ~ August 21, 1937

Marjorie (Nancolas) Sweet was born on a farm outside of Wendell, Idaho on August 21, 1937 to Leo and Alberta Nancolas. She was the youngest of the four siblings. She graduated from Wendell High School and Business College. She worked as a legal secretary in her younger years. In 1956 she married Clarence (Bud) Sweet Jr. They were married for 58 years before his passing in 2014. There was an everlasting, inseparable bond between them as they raised their family and shared their love for adventure, and the outdoors.

Marjorie was a strong and exceptionally loving woman. Her two loves were family and nature. She was a woman that gave her whole heart to her family and the people that she loved. She lived by a do as I do, not as I say philosophy. Those lucky enough to receive that love remember the earlobe rubs and hair strokes. She listened patiently and always gave you the benefit of the doubt. She always viewed you as your best self and that made you strive to be that best self. Hers was a love that was truly unconditional.

She worked hard so she could play hard. She didn't shy away from manual labor if it meant providing money for a boat, camper or family adventures. She was not content to sit idly by and hope things would happen, she made them happen. If anyone in the family had a dream or desire, she would work to help make it happen. She planned amazing camping, fishing, skiing, and waterskiing adventures for her family.

Jim Brennen has been a faithful partner since Bud's passing. They had many wonderful adventures together.

Our family feels immense gratitude for having her in our lives. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children Stephanie, Brian and Susan, grandchildren; Summer, Sadie, Brandi, Sawyer and Parker and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Billie, Bob and Shirley, and her late husband's sisters Eunice and Sharon.

Friends can watch the services on Friday December 11, 2020 at 11:00am by going to www.rosenaufuneralhome.com under her obituary page. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.