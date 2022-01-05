Mark Nukaya

1959 - 2021

Mark Nukaya, age 62 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on December 28, 2021. He went to school at Twin Falls High School and graduated in 1977. He went on to be a mechanic for several companies as well as the State of Idaho.

His best and favorite job though was being a father to his kids and Paps to his grandkids. He loved to play guitar, fly fish, and help friends and family with anything he could.

He loved helping others with their sobriety. He truly loved being involved with helping others get clean.

Mark is survived by his wife/partner/soul mate/old lady Jody Boundy (Twin Falls) and his best friend/goodest boy Thug. For whatever reason, God saw fit for Mark to reproduce, so he's also survived by his children Keisha (Cory) Boyd of Parma, Idaho, Vicki (Corey) Osborn of Adrian, Oregon, Heidi (Noah) Heck of Twin Falls, Jake (Candy) Nukaya of Buhl, Katie (Zach) Brock of Boise, Idaho, and Karen Deribal of California. He's also survived by his parents Ken and Pam Nukaya (Twin Falls), and brothers Bruce (Ginger) Nukaya (Twin Falls) and Mitch (Karen) Nukaya (Herriman, UT). He's been blessed with many grandchildren (Ashton Boyd, Koehler Findling, Nukaya Findling, Madyson Boyd, Ryker Nukaya, Cambrii Boyd, Halli Osborn, Ashtyn Osborn, Ella Nukaya Heck, Kenji Heck, Colton Griffith, Meadow Griffith, Kaleb Thompson, Addison Thompson, Felicia, Sofie, Andrean, and Corky), nephews Kelly Nukaya and Justin Nukaya/Kody James, and grand-niece Layla Nukaya. He was preceded in death by his niece Melissa Nukaya and his sweetheart/goodest girl Shakina Boundy.

Mark will be cremated and a Celebration of Life ceremony (followed by a gathering of fellowship) will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Please feel free to come prepared to share stories and memories of Mark with his friends and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider making a donation in Mark's name to the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall so they can continue to support people recovering from addiction, work that Mark spent his life dedicated to.

We want to extend the utmost gratitude to everybody who has ever had the pleasure of knowing Mark. Please know that no matter where you found yourself in life, Mark loved you, and he believed that you could and would find the best version of yourself.