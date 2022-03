Marlene Armes

Buhl- Marlene Armes, 89, of Buhl, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in Buhl. A celebration of Marlene's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marlene's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.