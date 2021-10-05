Marlene A. Hopkins Guerry

April 18, 1932 - October 1, 2021

Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Marlene A. Guerry passed peacefully on October 1, 2021. She was 89. Marlene was born in Lewiston, Idaho, on April 18, 1932 to Frank and Gladys Shaw Hopkins of Culdesac, Idaho, joining her older sister, Laura Lee.

Mom graduated from Culdesac High School, and then attended the University of Idaho, where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and the Vandaleers. She graduated with a double major in education and music, with an emphasis on voice and piano. Music was always a large part of her life. While attending U of I, she met her future husband, Maurice Guerry. The first time our father saw our mother coming down the stairs of the admin building, he told his buddies along with him he was going to marry that lady.

After graduating from the University of Idaho, Mom taught school in American Falls, while Dad completed his military service. After they were married on October 24, 1954, and moved back to the family ranching operation, she taught in Castleford. Mom and Dad wasted little time starting a family, with their daughter Maurine being born in 1955 and their son Michael following thirteen months later in 1956. Two and a half years later they completed their family with their son Mark being born in 1959.

After Mom retired from teaching, she spent her time supporting our father in the family ranching operation in many forms. She was best known for always having a meal for unannounced guests brought in at the last minute by our father, as well as, cooking for large crews such as sheep and cattle work and shearing.

Throughout our childhood, we recall coming home from school to find Mom playing the piano and singing. She also performed with the Dilettantes in Twin Falls, putting on musical performances. Family outings included going to Kay's Rice Bowl, where Mom and Dad would dance while the orchestra played. A friend remembers going out as a couple with Mom and Dad and dancing until the lights came on. Then, on the way home, stopping the car to turn up the music and dance in the road. Unfortunately, some years later, there came the day the music stopped. Mom was diagnosed with throat and larynx issues, that would not allow her to sing again. Sadly, this left a great void in Mom's life. At least until her final years at Brookdale Assisted Living, where she began playing the piano again for the residents much to their delight. She once said they were a great audience because they were so appreciative of the music they didn't care if she hit a few clunkers.

Mom and Dad enjoyed life on the ranch, as well as the friendships made through the livestock industry. First, lambing in Idaho for many years, and then in 1986 beginning to lamb in Parker, Arizona, where they made many new friendships. While loading sheep for Arizona on December 10, 2005, our father suddenly passed away. After that, Mom spent several years on her own where she filled her time traveling with friends. Later in life, she spent several years with her companion Bob Tullis, until his passing in 2017. After that, Mom continued to reside in Boise at the Brookdale Living Facility, where she made many friends among family and staff. As a family, we are very appreciative of the wonderful care she received while at Brookdale, as well as by her CNA, Allison Sword. Ultimately, we want to express our appreciation to all of the staff at Horizon Home Hospice for their quality-of-life care in Mom's final months.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maurice; her brother-in-law, Jack Herndon; and her great nephew, Shane Grubb. She is survived by her sister, Laura Lee Herndon; her daughter, Maurine Guerry; and sons, Mike (Vicki) Guerry, and Mark (Lisa) Guerry; as well as nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the current Covid situation and our family's desire to not hold an event that might put any additional burden on medical facilities and staff, we have chosen to hold a private family burial service at this time and intend to hold a service or celebration of life at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the University of Idaho Foundation Inc. (Vandaleers), the ASI Sheep Heritage Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marlene's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.