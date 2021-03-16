Marsha Kay Humphries Park

August 6, 1950 - March 12, 2021

Marsha Kay Humphries Parks of Hansen, Idaho passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021 with her sons and family by her side, making the journey to be with her Heavenly Father. Marsha was born August 6, 1950 in Wendell, Idaho to Kenneth B. and Della T. Humphries. She was raised in the Jerome area.

Marsha was an active member of a number of activities in high school and was involved in several programs with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Marsha graduated from Jerome High School in 1968 and attended Boise State College.

She married Dennis Blevins and they had two sons, Brian and Brad. Marsha and Dennis divorced, and she later married Pat Parks. After they were divorced, Marsha did not remarry.

Marsha worked at the Twin Falls Clinic for over 25 years. She devoted her life to helping others and selflessly supporting her community, friends, and family. Marsha happily retired around 2015, at which point she enjoyed reading the paper, doing word search puzzles, a hot cup of coffee and on special occasions, a well-crafted margarita.

Marsha is survived by her loving and devoted sons, Brian Blevins of Blackfoot, Idaho and Brad Blevins of Hansen, Idaho; brother, Calvin Humphries of Wilsonville, Oregon; sister-in-law, Linda Humphries of Winnemucca, Nevada; niece, Teri Humphries Reynolds; niece, Kim (Steve) Humphries Sizemore; and nephew, Cam Humphries. She is also survived by her great nephew, Cody (Shayanne) Reynolds; great niece, Chelsie (David) Reynolds Murdoch; great nephew, Sawyer Sizemore; great nephew, Silas Sizemore; great great niece, Wrenley Reynolds; and great great nephew, Carter Murdoch.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth in 1975 and Della in 2005; and brother, Richard Humphries in 2007.

Marsha's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls for their diligent care for Marsha in her final days. The family would also like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for their care and attention.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 19, 2021 at the ICCU (North) Park Amphitheater, on the corner of Main & Cleveland, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marsha's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.