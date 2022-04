Hello Keele Family. I am living in New York City (doing some Church stuff) and I heard about Marty’s passing. I worked with him for a lot of years. He was an incredible man and a talented serviceman. He was always available, and when no one else was answering their phone, he would answer his. Yet, I always knew his family came first! We always used the “Marty Keele Test” (we actually called it that) when I wrote up company memos and policy. It meant that the memo had to be clear and fair so that Marty would support it. He was a leader that wouldn’t manage. He would rather concentrate on serving customers. For years, men and women like Marty put the SERVICE in Agri-Service. It was an honor to count Marty as such a great friend and co-worker. He rests now, but I believe you will all see him again. He is with a living and loving God. Good job, Marty!



Cleve Buttars, Brooklyn NY.

Cleve Buttars Friend December 20, 2020