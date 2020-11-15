Marty (Clive M.) Meunier

March 30, 1941 ~ November 7, 2020

Marty (Clive M.) Meunier passed away November 7, 2020. He was born March 30, 1941 in Kimberly, Idaho to Martel Joseph Meunier and Annie Inez Elliott Meunier.

Marty married Paula Gail Lieberg of Rosemead, California, January 14, 1967. They were married almost 53 years. They moved to Williams Air Force base in Chandler, Arizona, after a honeymoon in Sun Valley, Idaho. That began their adventure of moving almost every 18 months. Their son, Paul Martel Meunier, was born in 1969 in San Gabriel, California, and their daughter, Deanna Rè, was born in 1971 at Tachicawa AFB, Tachicawa, Tokyo, Japan. She preceded her father in death in Jerome County, 1980.

Marty spent 21 years in the Air Force and retired in Jerome County in 1979 where he then worked at Tupperware until it closed. In the Air Force he was a Crew Chief and worked with pilots on Weight and Balance. As a civilian, Marty earned his Journeyman Industrial Electrical license and worked at Jeld Wen and other places after Tupperware closed.

Marty had four favorite things to do. He loved to cook and was a very creative chef. He also loved to design and build almost anything. He built our front door and called it his Hollywood Door. He was a master gardener and was famous for his ultra-hot Salsa! His love of our Shih Tzu pups made him well known in our neighborhood! He walked the pups frequently and always welcomed the neighborhood kids over to pet them. They were all trained therapy dogs who loved people and visited St. Luke's frequently.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marty's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.